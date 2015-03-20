(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Affirms 38 European Money
Market Funds at
â€˜AAAmmfâ€™ on Peer Review
here
PARIS, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed 38 European
money market
funds' (MMFs) 'AAAmmf' ratings, following a review of the
sector. Collectively,
the 38 MMFs held approximately EUR329bn of assets under
management at
end-February 2015 and are managed by Aberdeen AM, Amundi, BNP
Paribas AM,
Dreyfus, CCLA IM, Federated Investors (UK) LLP, Federated
International
Management Limited, Goldman Sachs AM, Ignis AM, Insight IM,
JPMorgan AM, L&G IM,
Morgan Stanley Investment Management, Natixis AM, Invesco and
SSgA.
The 38 funds and related ratings are listed below. The rating
actions worksheet
available through the link above provides a full list of ratings
affirmed, a
hyperlink to each MMF monthly monitoring factsheet and analysts'
contact
details.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The main drivers for the affirmations are:
-- The MMF portfolios' overall credit quality and
diversification
-- Low exposure to interest rate and spread risks
-- Holdings of daily and weekly liquid assets consistent with
shareholder
profile and concentration
-- Maturity profiles consistent with Fitch's MMF rating criteria
-- The capabilities and resources of the respective asset
managers
Portfolio Credit Quality/Diversification
Consistent with Fitch's MMF rating criteria, the reviewed funds
seek to maintain
high credit quality portfolios by investing exclusively in
short-term securities
rated at least 'F1' by Fitch or equivalent.
Generally, these MMFs limit their exposures to individual
issuers at 10% of the
fund's assets, with no more than 5% for those above seven days
in tenor. Minor
and temporary deviations from this parameter may result mainly
due to seasonal
cash outflows. The funds also limit their individual repurchase
agreement (as a
means of investment) exposures to individual counterparties to
25% of total
fund's assets, provided the counterparties are rated 'A' and/or
'F1' or higher
and that such transactions are fully collateralised by high
credit quality and
liquid government securities.
At end-February 2015, the funds' Portfolio Credit Factor (PCF),
which is a
risk-weighted measure that considers the credit quality and
maturity profile of
the portfolio of securities, met Fitch's 'AAAmmf' rating
criterion of 1.50 or
less.
Among issuers that are on average most held by Fitch-rated MMFs,
certain banks
are on Negative Outlook reflecting Fitch's view of declining
state support.
These include ING Bank, Deutsche Bank, ABN Amro Bank, Lloyds,
Societe Generale
and Bank of America. Fitch expects to review these banks'
ratings in 1H15 so
that their Long-term Issuer Default Ratings are likely to be
based on the
Viability Ratings, currently 'a' for the first three, and 'a-'
for Lloyds,
Societe Generale and Bank of America. Fitch will monitor how MMF
managers who
have exposures to those banks proactively manage them.
The funds' cash balances are held at their custodian banks (all
rated 'A' or
higher). Certain funds may, at times, have temporary high levels
of non-invested
cash left with their custodian banks, in excess of Fitch's
concentration
guidelines for 'AAAmmf' funds. Fitch sees, however, the
resulting concentration
risk as being mitigated by the segregation of fund's assets
under custody and by
the adequate operational set-up ensuring instant access to such
cash.
Nonetheless, the protection of investors resulting from
custodian regulation and
whether a fund's assets are being ring-fenced from its custodian
assets depends
on the fund's jurisdiction. Fitch is assessing the risk
associated with
non-invested cash positions and will comment as appropriate.
Maturity Profiles
The reviewed MMFs seek to limit interest rate and spread risk by
maintaining
their weighted average maturity (WAM) and weighted average life
(WAL) below 60
days and 120 days, respectively. The maturity date of any single
investment is
kept below 397 days. Portfolios and/or individual securities
maturity limits may
be lower, in line with the funds' or asset managers' investment
policy and
depending on issuers' creditworthiness.
Liquidity Profiles
The funds seek to maintain sufficient levels of daily and weekly
liquidity to
meet investors' redemption requests. Specifically, MMFs invest
at least 10% of
total assets in securities offering daily liquidity and at least
25% of total
assets in securities providing weekly liquidity, in line with
Fitch rating
criteria. In cases where funds have access to liquidity
facilities, which are
limited to 10% of portfolio total assets as per UCITS
regulation, these are
considered by Fitch as part of its assessment of a fund's
liquidity. In limited
circumstances, some funds have temporarily and modestly deviated
from Fitch's
liquidity guidelines due to outflows. Fitch expects liquidity
levels to be
restored in a timely manner.
Funds' Objectives
The funds seek to achieve a return in line with prevailing money
market rates
while aiming to preserve capital consistent with such rates and
to maintain a
high degree of liquidity.
Investment Managers
Fitch views the investment capabilities, resource commitment,
operational
controls, corporate governance, and compliance procedures of the
respective
fund's investment managers as consistent with the ratings of the
funds.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the credit
quality, market
risk, and/or liquidity profiles of the funds. Temporary
deviations from Fitch's
criteria need not automatically result in rating changes,
provided the fund
manager is able to address them with credible near-term remedial
actions.
However, material adverse and continued deviations from Fitch's
guidelines for
any key rating driver may lead to the rating being placed on
Rating Watch
Negative (RWN) or downgraded.
SURVEILLANCE
Fitch receives weekly fund holdings information and other
pertinent fund data
from the funds' administrators and managers to conduct
surveillance against
ratings guidelines and maintain its money market fund ratings.
For additional information about Fitch's MMF ratings guidelines,
please review
the criteria referenced below.
List of MMFs affirmed:
Aberdeen Global Liquidity Funds plc - Euro Liquidity Fund,
affirmed at 'AAAmmf'
Aberdeen Global Liquidity Funds plc - Sterling Liquidity Fund,
affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
Aberdeen Liquidity Fund (Lux) - Canadian Dollar Fund, affirmed
at 'AAAmmf'
Aberdeen Liquidity Fund (Lux) - Sterling Fund, affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
Aberdeen Liquidity Fund (Lux) - US Dollar Fund, affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
Amundi Money Market Fund - Short Term (EUR), affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
Amundi Money Market Fund - Short Term (GBP), affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
Amundi Money Market Fund - Short Term (USD), affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
BNP Paribas InstiCash EUR, affirmed at 'AAAmmf'
BNY Mellon U.S. Dollar Liquidity Fund, affirmed at 'AAAmmf'
CCLA Public Sector Investment Fund - The Public Sector Deposit
Fund, affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
Federated Short-Term Euro Prime Fund, affirmed at 'AAAmmf'
Federated Short-Term Sterling Prime Fund, affirmed at 'AAAmmf'
Federated Short-Term U.S. Prime Fund, affirmed at 'AAAmmf'
Goldman Sachs Euro Liquid Reserves Fund, affirmed at 'AAAmmf'
Goldman Sachs Sterling Liquid Reserves Fund, affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
Goldman Sachs US Dollar Liquid Reserves Fund, affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
Ignis Asset Management Euro Liquidity Fund, affirmed at 'AAAmmf'
Ignis Asset Management Sterling Liquidity Fund, affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
Insight Liquidity Funds plc - ILF GBP Liquidity Fund, affirmed
at 'AAAmmf'
JPMorgan Liquidity Funds - Euro Liquidity Fund, affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
JPMorgan Liquidity Funds - Sterling Gilt Liquidity Fund,
affirmed at 'AAAmmf'
JPMorgan Liquidity Funds - Sterling Liquidity Fund, affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
JPMorgan Liquidity Funds - US Dollar Government Liquidity Fund,
affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
JPMorgan Liquidity Funds - US Dollar Liquidity Fund, affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
JPMorgan Liquidity Funds - US Dollar Treasury Liquidity Fund,
affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
LGIM Liquidity Funds PLC - LGIM Sterling Liquidity Fund,
affirmed at 'AAAmmf'
LGIM Liquidity Funds PLC - LGIM US Dollar Liquidity Fund,
affirmed at 'AAAmmf'
MS Liquidity Funds - Euro Liquidity Fund, affirmed at 'AAAmmf'
MS Liquidity Funds - Sterling Liquidity Fund, affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
MS Liquidity Funds - US Dollar Liquidity Fund, affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
Natixis Cash A1P1, affirmed at 'AAAmmf'
STIC (Global Series) plc - Euro Liquidity Portfolio (Invesco),
affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
STIC (Global Series) plc - Sterling Liquidity Portfolio
(Invesco), affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
STIC (Global Series) plc - US Dollar Liquidity Portfolio
(Invesco), affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
State Street Global Advisors Liquidity PLC - SSgA EUR Liquidity
Fund, affirmed
at 'AAAmmf'
State Street Global Advisors Liquidity PLC - SSgA GBP Liquidity
Fund, affirmed
at 'AAAmmf'
State Street Global Advisors Liquidity PLC - SSgA USD Liquidity
Fund, affirmed
at 'AAAmmf'
Contact:
Charlotte Quiniou, CFA
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 81
Fitch France SAS
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Committee Chairperson
Ian Rasmussen
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0232
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria
(13 January 2014),
are available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria
here
2015 Outlook: Money Market Funds
here
Money Market Funds (MMF) Snapshot - End-January 2015
here
European MMF Quarterly - 4Q14
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.