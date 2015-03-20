(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published Beijing Capital Group Company Limited's (BCG) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB' with Stable Outlook and senior unsecured rating of 'BBB'. Fitch has also assigned BCG's proposed US dollar senior notes a 'BBB(EXP)' expected rating. BCG's ratings benefit from a two-notch uplift that reflects its moderately strong operational and strategic linkage with the Beijing municipal government. BCG acts as an aggregator of private capital to be channelled towards investments in public goods like subways, environmental facilities, primary land development in the greater Beijing region, and financial services like government-guaranteed loans for SMEs and agriculture businesses in Beijing. The notes are rated at the same level as BCG's senior unsecured rating because they constitute direct and senior unsecured obligations of the company. The final rating is subject to the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS Standalone at 'BB+': BCG's standalone 'BB+' ratings are derived from the weighted average credit profiles of its three key business divisions - infrastructure, environment protection, and real estate. The presence of substantial minority interests in its key subsidiaries - Beijing MTR Co. Ltd in subway operation, Beijing Capital Co., Ltd. in waterworks, and Beijing Capital Land Ltd. (BB/Stable) in property- makes its access to cash flows of these subsidiaries structurally subordinated to their creditors. However, the aforementioned subordination can be strongly offset by BCG's diversified business operations and large wholly owned asset pool that is a result of injection by the Beijing State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) of its wholly-owned Capital Jingzhong (Tianjin) Investment Company Limited, which owns a large land bank, into BCG. Furthermore, Fitch expected the ratio of the dividends BCG receives to interest to gradually improve to 1.1x in 2015 and further to 1.4x in 2016. The dividends and interest income will be able to fully cover its cash interest expenses from 2015 onwards. Growing Recurring Income from Infrastructure: The infrastructure segment is backed by a strong metro operation that is expanding its investment in line 14(BJ). The expressway business is highly leveraged but this does not lead to any material stress because it is deleveraging and generating positive free cash flow. Fitch expected the segment's EBITDA to interest coverage to improve to 3.2x in 2014 from 2.7x in 2013. Capex Pressures Waterworks: Beijing Capital Co., Ltd.'s businesses in supplying water and sewage treatment to local governments are contractually protected. However, its credit profile is constrained by high leverage due to elevated capex. Fitch expects its coverage ratios to weaken in the medium term with FFO net leverage to stabilise at around 4.0-4.5x (end-2013: 3.9x) and FFO fixed charge coverage to hover around 2.0-2.5x (end-2013: 4.2x). High Property Leverage Constrains Ratings: Beijing Capital Land Ltd. has a high leverage as a result of substantial land acquisitions that entailed land premium totalling CNY9.6bn in 1H14 (CNY11.7bn in 2013), which constrains its profile despite possible continued sales expansion. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Revenue to increase by more than 20% from 2014 to 2016; - EBITDA margin to remain stable and improve from 2016 with the share of higher-margin utility type earnings increasing; - capex for the group to continue on the historical trend; - dividend payout ratios of subsidiaries remain unchanged. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - Material strengthening of the credit profiles of its three core divisions - Any signs of strengthening linkage with the Beijing government Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - BCG's dividend and interest income to interest expense coverage falls below 1.2x from 2016 (0.75x expected for 2014) - Failure of Capital Jinzhong to expand its business - Material weakening of the credit profiles of its three core divisions - Any signs of weakening linkage with the Beijing government Contact: Primary Analyst Su Aik Lim Senior Director +852 2263 9914 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Two Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Edwin Lam Director +852 2263 9975 Committee Chairperson Kalai Pillay Senior Director +65 6796 7221 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.