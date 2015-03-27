(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: China Property Monthly Watch -
March 2015
here
SHANGHAI, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that average
selling prices and floor areas sold in China's property market
have continued to
decline in the beginning of 2015.
With the weaker property market and the financial woes of Kaisa
Group Holdings
Ltd, Chinese property developers have sharply reduced their
offshore bond issues
in January and February 2015 compared with a year earlier.
The new report, titled "China Property Monthly Watch", is the
first in a series
that will provide updates of China's residential property
market, including
contracted sales, gross floor area sold, price changes in major
cities, as well
as trends in real estate investments and land transactions. The
report also
highlights any policy changes and presents a summary of rating
actions, key
issuers' contracted sales, and offshore bond issuances.
The full report "China Property Monthly Watch - March 2015" is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link in this media
release.
Contact:
Shuncheng Zhang
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3039
Fitch Ratings (Beijing) Ltd. Shanghai Branch
1015, 10/F, ifc Tower A, HSBC Building,
8 Century Avenue, Pudong,
Shanghai 200120, China
Ying Wang
Senior Director
+86 21 5097 3010
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+ 852 2263 9914
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
