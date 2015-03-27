(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: China Property Monthly Watch - March 2015 here SHANGHAI, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that average selling prices and floor areas sold in China's property market have continued to decline in the beginning of 2015. With the weaker property market and the financial woes of Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd, Chinese property developers have sharply reduced their offshore bond issues in January and February 2015 compared with a year earlier. The new report, titled "China Property Monthly Watch", is the first in a series that will provide updates of China's residential property market, including contracted sales, gross floor area sold, price changes in major cities, as well as trends in real estate investments and land transactions. The report also highlights any policy changes and presents a summary of rating actions, key issuers' contracted sales, and offshore bond issuances. The full report "China Property Monthly Watch - March 2015" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link in this media release. Contact: Shuncheng Zhang Associate Director +86 21 5097 3039 Fitch Ratings (Beijing) Ltd. Shanghai Branch 1015, 10/F, ifc Tower A, HSBC Building, 8 Century Avenue, Pudong, Shanghai 200120, China Ying Wang Senior Director +86 21 5097 3010 Su Aik Lim Senior Director + 852 2263 9914 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.