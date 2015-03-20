(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 20 (Fitch) The UK Chancellor, George Osborne's
plan to make the
country an international hub for insurance-linked securities
(ILS) is likely to
help London maintain its leading position as a global
reinsurance hub, Fitch
Ratings says. It reinforces our view that alternative
reinsurance has become a
permanent fixture in the market. But the scale of the impact is
uncertain and
will depend on many factors; these include how a new regulatory
regime that is
designed to attract global capital might sit with frameworks
such as Solvency
II, which traditional reinsurers must comply with.
ILS include instruments such as catastrophe bonds, where
investors who buy the
bonds take on some of the risk from the insurer's portfolio.
These and other
forms of alternative reinsurance have grown rapidly in recent
years as investors
seeking better yields have poured money into the sector.
The rapid growth in alternative reinsurance has contributed to a
sharp drop in
premiums in some sectors, particularly North American
catastrophe reinsurance,
creating significant challenges for some traditional players
within the sector.
But these challenges will exist no matter where ILS providers
are domiciled. A
regulatory and tax regime that enabled them to be domiciled in
the UK could
potentially strengthen London's position within the global
reinsurance market,
by allowing reinsurance providers to offer a more complete suite
of products and
services.
Increasing competition among jurisdictions to become a hub for
ILS issuance
supports our view that alternative reinsurance has gained
widespread acceptance.
We believe a significant proportion of investors will remain
even if yields in
other sectors improved or a major catastrophe event leads to
losses. Investors
gain portfolio diversification and there is low correlation
between catastrophe
risk and other investment risks.
Little detail on the plans is yet available and there are many
uncertainties
that could affect the attractiveness of London as a domicile for
ILS and the
impact on London Market insurers. These include the regulatory
framework they
would be subject to and whether this might conflict with
Solvency II
requirements. Whether tax rules would be as attractive as those
in Bermuda,
Cayman or Guernsey would also be key, especially given the wider
political
environment and opposition to corporate tax breaks in the UK.
The impact could vary between reinsurers depending on where
their existing
business is focused. Companies underwriting lines of business
that compete more
directly with ILS products could find it harder to grow or
maintain their market
share, even if the reforms were successful in attracting
additional reinsurance
business to London.
