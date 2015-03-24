(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/BARCELONA, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published
Touax, SCA's
(Touax) expected senior secured bond rating and Long-term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BB-(EXP)'. The Outlook on the expected Long-term IDR
is Stable.
The expected ratings reflect the group's standalone
creditworthiness and the
envisaged funding and maturity structure, including a proposed
five-year senior
secured bullet bond issue of EUR200m and proposed repayment and
resetting of a
portion of existing debt.
The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final
documents conforming
to information already received. Failure to issue the notes
would result in the
withdrawal of the expected IDR and senior secured debt ratings.
Touax is primarily an operating leasing company (59% of 2014
revenues) and is
also active in the sale and management of logistical equipment.
Its revenue
sources are spread across its four divisions, with a bias
towards the shipping
container division (57% of 2014 revenues), followed by modular
buildings (25%),
freight railcars (12%) and river barges (6%). Despite its modest
revenue
contribution, the railcars division is the largest EBITDA
contributor,
representing 41% of total EBITDA in 2014. Geographically there
is some bias
towards continental Europe, but Touax has also built up a wider
presence,
notably in the global shipping container market.
The expected senior secured bond ratings reflect the underlying
risk profile of
Touax and other group entities (together the Touax Group;
guarantors of the
notes), as well as an expectation, based on generic assumptions,
of average
recovery prospects for the bond in the event of default, despite
it being
subordinated to a portion of remaining group debt.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SENIOR SECURED DEBT
Touax's cash flow generating ability is supported by a degree of
stability
resulting from contracted leasing income as well as some
barriers to entry. The
group also benefits from a geographically diversified profile
and the strong
positions it has built in its niche markets, albeit Touax has a
fairly small
absolute size (EUR379m revenues in 2014) when compared with the
broader
industries in which it operates.
The company's IDR is further supported by its longstanding
history, experienced
management team and adequate underwriting standards that are
commensurate with
the group's business profile. Fitch views Touax's asset quality
as adequate,
supported by its standard, liquid and fairly young asset base
and a proven
ability to repossess assets with relative ease, as reflected by
a low percentage
of bad debt to total revenues. Touax has a diverse customer
base, although it is
exposed to pockets of weak counterparties in some business
lines.
Factors that weigh negatively on the ratings include the
competitive nature of
most of the segments in which Touax is active. This results in
limited pricing
power despite some barriers to entry. As an operating leasing
company Touax is
exposed to residual value risk but this is partially mitigated
by the
standardised nature of the assets in which it invests and the
importance of
these assets for its customer base. Touax has a sound track
record of managing
related risks, including releasing or secondary sales of owned
assets or assets
managed for third parties.
Touax faces challenges in its ability to meet its strategic
objectives, notably
in the context of a still tough operating environment, and to
return to
sustained long-term profitability after reporting net losses in
2013 and 2014.
Touax's profitability is viewed as weak by Fitch with net income
steadily
declining since 2011, among other factors, reflecting
challenging market
conditions and sub-optimal utilisation rates, particularly in
the modular
buildings segment which was affected by low demand in its core
markets. Fitch
will monitor the impact on earnings of Touax's implementation of
a strategic
turnaround in the modular buildings segment, among other aspects
involving the
closure of its factory in France and a renewed focus on leasing
activity.
Negative net income generation also put pressure on the group's
capital and
leverage metrics. Gross debt-to-EBITDA has exceeded 8x in the
past two years,
which is very high for the ratings, while balance sheet leverage
is still
adequate at 2.5x compared with other international lessors. The
ratings assume
that the negative earnings trend will be reversed in 2015, which
should provide
scope for some deleveraging.
The expected secured notes' rating is driven by Fitch's view of
average recovery
prospects based on generic assumptions. The proposed notes will
be secured by
first ranking share pledges over key operating subsidiaries and
guaranteed by 12
subsidiaries which represent around 60% of the group's EBITDA as
of end-December
2014. The instrument rating also takes into account its
subordination to a
portion of the group's remaining debt and the non-recourse
nature of some of
Touax's existing debt.
The planned issue supports an extension of Touax's debt maturity
profile but
Touax remains exposed to a degree of refinancing risk, also in
view of the
bond's bullet structure. Liquidity is viewed as adequate and
benefits from the
flexibility offered by the sales and syndication businesses.
RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRs, SENIOR SECURED DEBT RATINGS
Fitch views near-term rating upside as limited, as reflected by
the Stable
Outlook on the Long-term IDR. However, over time the ratings
could benefit from
sustained growth in earnings and assets and an improvement in
profitability,
most likely supported by the successful turnaround of the
modular buildings
business, translating into a reduction in leverage with gross
debt-to-EBITDA and
gross debt to equity ratios in the 5x-6x range and 2x range,
respectively.
If Touax does not manage to improve its sustained earnings
generation and is,
therefore, unable to improve leverage ratios from levels
reported at end-2014
ratings would come under pressure.
The senior secured debt ratings are sensitive to the same
factors as the
Long-term IDR and also to developments in the capital structure
to the extent
that these may lead Fitch to change its assessment of recovery
prospects in the
event of default.
A full presale report on Touax, SCA and its senior secured debt
issuance will
shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
David Pierce
Director
+44 20 3530 1014
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Arnau Autonell
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1712
Committee Chairperson
Erwin van Lumich
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44
203 530 1153,
Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, are available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
