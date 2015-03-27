(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/MILAN/LONDON, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Russian
Khanty-Mansyisk Autonomous Region's (KMAR) Long-term foreign and
local currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-', its Short-term foreign
currency IDR at
'F3', and its National Long-term rating at 'AAA(rus)'. The
Outlooks are Negative
on the Long-term IDRs, and Stable on the National Long-term
rating.
Fitch has also affirmed local currency long-term rating of the
region's senior
unsecured bonds at 'BBB-' and National Long-term rating at
'AAA(rus)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the region's improved fiscal
performance, its robust
economy, sound liquidity and low debt. The ratings also consider
the
concentration of the region's tax base in the oil and gas sector
amid the
current negative economic trend in Russia.
Fitch expects KMAR's fiscal performance to stabilise over the
medium term, with
an operating margin close to 10% and moderate deficit before
debt variation
below 5% of total revenue. This follows a sharp rebound to an
operating surplus
of 20% in 2014 (versus our expectations of 6%) after an
operating deficit of
negative 4% in 2013.
The region posted surplus before debt variation at 7% of total
revenue at
end-2014 following a deficit of 21% a year earlier. Improved
fiscal performance
is attributed to restored tax revenue, primarily driven by local
currency
devaluation and the tax regime for oil and gas companies.
Fitch expects the region to maintain debt at below 10% of
current revenue in the
medium term. KMAR's debt position remained low at 7% of current
revenue at
end-2014 (2013: 9%). The region replaced bank loans with a
five-year domestic
bond in October 2014. The strengthened financial position led to
a favourable
payback ratio (direct debt/current balance) in 2014, which fell
to less than a
year, compared with a negative three years in 2013.
The region's cash position improved materially with cash held on
accounts
increasing to RUB22.6bn in 2014 from RUB6.4bn in 2013. KMAR
returned to its net
cash positive status, which it temporarily lost in 2013.
Khanty-Mansyisk's economy is dominated by oil and gas companies,
providing the
region with a strong tax base. Taxes represented 94% of KMAR's
operating revenue
in 2014 (2013: 93%). Restored profitability of the oil and gas
companies in 2014
aided the recovery of fiscal performance. However, the
concentrated tax base
exposes the region to potential changes in the fiscal regime and
business cycle
or price fluctuations in the oil and gas sector. This is
particularly true in
the currently depressed economic environment in Russia.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings are constrained by those of the sovereign.
A downgrade could result from consistently weak budgetary
performance leading to
insufficient debt service coverage and a material increase of
refinancing risk.
Downgrade of the sovereign would also lead to the downgrade of
KMAR.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Konstantin Anglichanov
Director
+7 495 956 9994
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Behruz Ismailov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9980
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London,
Tel: +44 203 530
1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012, and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States', dated 23 April 2014, are available on
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.