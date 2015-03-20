(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 20 (Fitch) Good loan portfolio diversification
and limited loan
growth have been key to the credit profiles of Brazilian
midsized banks amid the
country's soft macroeconomic conditions, says Fitch Ratings. As
a group,
Brazil's midsized banks reported fiscal 2014 results that were
supportive of
current rating levels.
Disciplined underwriting has thus far held off credit pressures
within loan
portfolios. In spite of sluggishness amid Brazil's challenging
macro
environment, asset quality continued to trend positively during
2014, as the
weakest-performing loan categories (D-H rated loans) dropped to
4.5% of total
loans, down from 6.0% and 6.4% in 2013 and 2012, respectively. A
focus on less
risky loans to the small and the medium enterprise (SME) sectors
has contributed
to the improvement in our view.
Looking ahead in 2015, however, Fitch expects higher loan-loss
provisions for
midsized banks, due to fewer loan concessions and macro
pressures on SME
borrowers and smaller corporate customers. While midsized banks'
direct
exposures to companies involved in the Petrobras scandal are not
an issue, many
SMEs are among the chain of suppliers and service providers to
Petrobras.
Capitalization remains a strength of Brazil's midsized banks, as
Fitch Core
Capital for the group increased to 13.5% in 2014, up from 11.9%
in 2013. These
banks have generally kept loan growth in check in anticipation
of a reversal in
asset quality trends. High liquidity, adequate asset-liability
management and
solid funding profiles should also continue to be supportive of
credit strength.
However, profit growth was soft across the Brazilian banking
sector in 2014,
particularly in second-half 2014. For Brazil's midtier banks,
return on average
assets was around 1.5% in 2014, down slightly from 1.6% in 2013.
Historically,
challenging macro conditions affect smaller and less established
businesses to a
higher degree, which is also the target market of many of
Brazil's midtier
banks.
Brazil's Fitch-rated midsized banks included in this analysis
are Banco Safra,
Banco Daycoval, Banco ABC Brasil, Banco Pine, Banco Pan, Parana
Banco, Banco
Sofisa and Banco Indusval. Each bank's ratings are driven by
intrinsic financial
strength, with the exception of Banco Pan, which has its Issuer
Default Ratings
driven by the support from one of its shareholders, Banco BTG
Pactual.
Fitch believes that solid diversification and credit risk
management will be key
to performance among this group of banks in the current
environment. Loan
diversification continued to be supportive of solid results for
Daycoval, Safra
and to a lesser extent, ABC Brasil. Diversification has been key
to Daycoval,
especially because of the bank's focus on the lower end of the
SME segment which
is more sensitive to the negative economic environment.
Banks with less diversified loan portfolios include Pine and
Indusval, which
despite their focus on larger, higher credit-quality SMEs, have
faced pressures
on their profitability.
For Pan, its recent capital base improvements should be
supportive of less
reliance on credit sales to Caixa. For Indusval, its turnaround
is more
dependent on an unlikely improvement in the operating
environment that could
allow a higher credit appetite for the bank.
The challenging economic environment that drove some banks to
revise their
strategies, implement turnaround plans, lower cost structures
and make important
shifts in their business models should continue. Over the last
18 months, some
banks were able to carry out M&A transactions and
reorganizations involving
agreements and joint ventures with larger and smaller players
and to redefine
their strategies. We expect foreign institutions to continue to
acquire smaller
Brazilian lenders.
