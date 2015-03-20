(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained Baxter
International
Inc.'s (Baxter; NYSE: BAX) long- and short-term ratings on
Rating Watch
Negative. Fitch placed the company's ratings on Negative Watch
in March 2014
when Baxter announced it plans to spin off its BioScience
business. A full list
of the company's ratings follows at the end of this press
release.
The ratings apply to approximately $9.21 billion of debt
outstanding at Dec. 31,
2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--Baxter's anticipated spinoff its BioScience business (near
July 1, 2015) to
existing shareholders appears fairly straightforward in terms of
the company's
franchises. However, Baxter's post-spin capital structure and
operating profile
will be the major determinant of the company's ultimate credit
rating.
--With leverage (total debt/EBITDA) currently at 2.4 times (x),
Baxter will
likely enter the spinoff with leverage above the 1.7x, which
Fitch considers
more consistent with an 'A' credit rating for this company.
--Fitch believes the split makes strategic sense as the two
business segments
generally service different end markets. The Medical Products
business primarily
serves acute and non-acute care provider settings, while the
BioScience business
mostly works with individual physicians or physician practices,
with a
particular focus on hematologists.
--The Bioscience spin will decrease Baxter's scale and product
breadth. However,
Fitch believes the more narrow focus of legacy Baxter will help
to drive
improved operational efficiency and optimal capital allocation.
--The integration of the Gambro acquisition is essentially
complete and Fitch
believes Baxter is on track to generate $300 million in annual
synergies by
2017.
--Fitch anticipates that Baxter will maintain a stable operating
profile in the
intermediate term, driven by moderate organic growth, relatively
stable legacy
margins and consistently positive FCF.
--Fitch will resolve the Rating Watch near or at the time of the
spin when it
has greater certainty regarding the profitability, cash
generation potential and
capital structure of post-spin legacy Baxter.
REMAINING OPERATING PROFILE AND CAPITAL STRUCTURE WILL DETERMINE
RATING
Legacy Baxter post-spin will operate as a more narrowly focused
and lower margin
business. Nevertheless, Fitch believes the company will still
generate long-term
organic growth, relatively stable margins and consistently
positive free cash
flow, and the company's post-spin operating profile and capital
structure will
ultimately determine the company's credit rating. Fitch expects
EBITDA margins
will range between 18% - 21% and organic revenue growth will be
in the low- to
mid-single-digit range. However, Fitch is currently less certain
about the level
of normalized FCF and the degree of leverage with which BAX will
operate.
LEVERAGE HIGH FOR CURRENT RATING
Current leverage is high for BAX's 'A' rating, as the company
used debt to
finance the expansion of its plasma manufacturing facility in
Covington, Georgia
and its September 2013 acquisition of Gambro. While Fitch views
both as positive
strategic pursuits, but an additional $3.75 billion in debt was
incurred to
finance these initiatives. The back-end loaded nature of the
operational/financial benefits from increased plasma product
sales and
integration synergies from Gambro further stressed near-term
leverage. Fitch
will evaluate whether there is a pathway for deleveraging
through the allocation
of debt to the bioscience division, improvement in EBITDA and
possible debt
pay-downs during the forecast period.
DIVERSIFICATION VERSUS FOCUS
The Bioscience spin will result in a post-spin, legacy Baxter
that is smaller in
both scale and product breadth. In addition, the Medical
Products business
operates with lower margins than the BioScience business,
although it also has
lower capital expenditure requirements. Fitch believes the more
narrow focus of
legacy Baxter will help drive improved operational efficiency
and optimal
capital allocation.
GAMBRO INTEGRATION ESSENTIALLY COMPLETE
Baxter has essentially completed the integration of Gambro AB,
which it acquired
in September 2013 for approximately $3.9 billion. Fitch expects
Baxter will
achieve $300 million in annual synergies by 2017. The acquired
Gambro business
enabled Baxter to expand both its renal portfolio (particularly
in hemodialysis)
offering and its geographic reach. Baxter funded the acquisition
with
approximately $1 billion of international cash balances and $3.5
billion of new
debt issuance, resulting in a significant increase in leverage.
CONTINUED OPERATIONAL STABILITY
Fitch expects BAX to generate 3%-4% organic growth in nearly all
of its business
segments through 2015, despite a challenging economic
environment. While demand
for the company's products is relatively reliable, revenues are
modestly
sensitive to the macroeconomic environment through reimbursement
rates (pricing)
and, to a lesser extent, utilization. Fitch expects that the
commercializing of
pipeline products will also provide support for longer-term
growth and margin
stability.
ACQUISITIVE POSTURE TO PERSIST OVER LONG TERM
Fitch expects targeted acquisitions will remain a core element
of Baxter's
long-term growth strategy, using cash balances and incremental
debt to fund
future transactions. Fitch believes the company will focus on
platforms that
provide enhancements or adjacencies to its existing portfolio.
Baxter currently
has no flexibility within the 'A' rating category to pursue
leveraging
acquisitions.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions incorporated into Fitch's Negative
Ratings Watch for
Baxter include:
--BioScience spinoff will occur near July 1, 2015;
--Low to mid-single-digit organic revenue growth;
--Post-spin Baxter to operate with lower margins due to revenue
mix;
--Positive, but lower FCF post spin;
--Capital structure, cash deployment priorities and a more
detailed view of the
operating profile of post-spin Baxter still to be determined.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch will resolve the Negative Watch near or at the time of the
spinoff when it
has greater clarity as to the profitability, cash generation
potential and
capital structure of post-spin legacy Baxter.
Fitch has maintained the following ratings for Baxter on Rating
Watch Negative:
--Long-term IDR 'A';
--Short-term IDR 'F1';
--Senior unsecured notes 'A';
--Bank credit facility 'A';
--Commercial paper 'F1'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bob Kirby, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3147
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Megan Neuburger
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0501
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
