BARCELONA/LONDON, March 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed
Andorra Banc Agricol
Reig's (Andbank), Credit Andorra's and Mora Banc Grup, SA's
Long- and Short-term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'A-' and 'F2', respectively,
and their
Viability Ratings (VRs) of 'a-' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).
A full list of
rating actions is available at the end of this commentary.
The RWN reflects Fitch's view that the operating environment and
franchises of
Andorra's domestic banks need to be reassessed in light of
potential spill-over
effects from the resolution of Banca Privada d'Andorra (BPA;
'Restricted
Default').
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND VR
The RWNs indicate likely rating downgrades from the 'A-' levels
for all three
Andorran banks. The extent of the downgrades will depend on our
re-assessment in
particular of aspects related to the operating environment
(including the
regulatory framework and the economic outlook), company profiles
(business
models and franchises) and funding and liquidity profiles. The
extent of
downgrades will also depend on developments in the coming weeks,
especially with
respect to deposit outflows and, potentially, how the resolution
of BPA affects
other banks.
While the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes
Enforcement
Network's (FinCEN) allegations are specific to BPA, the
escalation of events at
BPA has underlined more uncertainty around access to funding and
liquidity than
was previously factored into the Andorran banks' ratings, in
particular in view
of their relatively high dependence on non-residential customer
deposits and the
absence of a lender of last resort.
On 10 March 2015, the FinCEN named BPA as a foreign financial
institution of
primary money laundering concern and proposed the imposition of
special
measures. Subsequently, BPA and its subsidiaries were intervened
by the relevant
authorities, the Spanish subsidiary applied for insolvency
proceedings and
temporary precautionary measures were implemented by BPA's
administrators, among
other developments (see Fitch's rating actions on BPA in its
commentaries dated
13 and 18 March 2015 and available on www.fitchratings.com).
All three Andorran banks' 'A-' ratings have so far reflected the
development of
their private banking franchises, sound management, healthy
profitability,
strong capitalisation and ample liquidity. The ratings also take
into account
the weak operating environment in Andorra, which has put
pressure on asset
quality indicators, and the banks' high single-name risk
concentrations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND VR
The operating environment is a constraining factor for these
banks' ratings and
Fitch's assessment is sensitive to a potential downward revision
of domestic
economic growth prospects and a possible recalibration of its
view on aspects
related to the effectiveness of the regulatory framework in
Andorra.
Fitch's assessment of the banks' company profiles is primarily
sensitive to the
evolution of confidence in the Andorran banking system. Despite
a swift and
strong response to BPA's crisis by all parties involved, the
reputation of the
system and therefore the banks' franchises may be damaged,
potentially affecting
growth prospects and the stability of their businesses models.
Fitch will also review the stability of banks' deposits and
funds under
management, in particular in view of the high proportion of
non-residential
customers, which exposes them to flight risk. In this context
the lack of a
lender of last resort in Andorra is a disadvantage versus
international peers.
Fitch will carry full reviews of IDRs and VRs of Credit Andorra,
Andbank and
MoraBanc in the coming weeks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The banks' Support Ratings (SRs) of '5' and Support Rating
Floors (SRFs) of 'No
Floor' reflect Fitch's view that the probability of Andorran
banks receiving
support in case of need is low. Although Fitch does not publish
a rating for
Andorra, the banking system's large size relative to the
Andorran economy means
that while the authorities' propensity to provide support may be
high, it cannot
be relied upon given limited resources at their disposal.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
A change to the SRs and SRFs is unlikely. It could only arise in
the highly
unlikely event of a material increase in resources available to
the Andorran
authorities to support the banks or if a bank was acquired by a
strong,
supportive institution.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - CREDIT ANDORRA'S
PREFERRED STOCK
Credit Andorra's preferred stock is rated five notches below its
VR to reflect
higher loss severity than the average for senior unsecured
creditors and the
higher-than-average risk of non-performance given that the
payment of coupons is
discretionary. It has been placed on RWN to mirror the placement
of Credit
Andorra's VR on RWN. Credit Andorra's preferred stock ratings
are broadly
sensitive to the same considerations that might affect its VR.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
Credit Andorra:
Long-term IDR: 'A-' placed on Rating Watch Negative
Short-term IDR: 'F2' placed on Rating Watch Negative
VR: 'a-' placed on Rating Watch Negative
Preference shares: 'BB' placed on Rating Watch Negative
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Andbank:
Long-term IDR: 'A-' placed on Rating Watch Negative
Short-term IDR: 'F2' placed on Rating Watch Negative
VR: 'a-' placed on Rating Watch Negative
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
MoraBanc:
Long-term IDR: 'A-' placed on Rating Watch Negative
Short-term IDR: 'F2' placed on Rating Watch Negative
VR: 'a-' placed on Rating Watch Negative
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roger Turro
Director
+34 93 323 8406
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor
08008 Barcelona
Secondary Analyst
Belen Vazquez
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1504
Committee Chairperson
Erwin Van Lumich, CFA
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Bank Rating Criteria', dated 20
March 2015, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
