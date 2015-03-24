(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Off-Balance-Sheet Lending to
Remain A Key Risk
for Chinese Banks
here
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, March 24 (Fitch) Off-balance-sheet
financing is still a key
risk for Chinese banks despite moves to improve monitoring,
regulation and risk
disclosure, says Fitch Ratings in a report released today.
Efforts to shift
credit back on balance sheet may not lead to a meaningful fall
in
off-balance-sheet financing, and banks are likely to stay
heavily involved in
facilitating off-balance-sheet products.
Chinese banks may not bear much legal liability over
off-balance-sheet financing
activities, but due to their heavy involvement in facilitating
these products it
remains unclear which party ultimately assumes the risk in the
event of default.
Capital pressures for Chinese banks remain pronounced despite
capital raisings
in 2014.
Mid-tier lenders are the most exposed to off-balance-sheet
financing; it
accounts for a much larger proportion of assets for them than
the larger state
banks. This is already reflected in these banks' Viability
Ratings, which are in
the 'b' category, whereas those of the state-owned banks are in
the 'bb'
category.
Fitch Ratings' report on off-balance-sheet financing in China
and its
implications for the banking sector is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the link above.
Contacts:
Grace Wu
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+852 2263 9919
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801 Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway
Hong Kong
Justin Patrie
Senior Director
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
