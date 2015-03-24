(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Taiwan-based Chang Hwa Bank's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' and its National Long-Term Rating at 'AA-(twn)' with Stable Outlook. The ratings and outlook on Chang Hwa Bank are simultaneously withdrawn as they are no longer considered relevant to the agency's rating coverage. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, National Ratings, Support Rating, Support Rating Floor Chang Hwa Bank's IDRs and National ratings are driven by the Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF), which reflect the high probability of support from the state given its systemic importance and government ownership. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the Taiwanese state (A+/Stable) will continue to have the ability and propensity to provide support to Chang Hwa Bank, if needed. KEY RATING DRIVERS - Viability Rating Chang Hwa Bank's Viability Rating (VR) reflects its long established domestic franchise and strengthening financial profile underpinned by manageable asset growth, sound asset quality, and steadily improving operating profits. KEY RATING DRIVERS - Subordinated Debt Chang Hwa Bank's subordinated debt is rated one notch below its National Long-Term rating, reflecting its subordinated status and the absence of any going-concern loss-absorption mechanism (such as coupon deferral under specified conditions). The full list of rating actions is as follows: - Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable; withdrawn - Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'; withdrawn - National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(twn)'; Outlook Stable; withdrawn - National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'; withdrawn - Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'; withdrawn - Support Rating affirmed at '2'; withdrawn - Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB+'; withdrawn - Subordinated bonds affirmed at 'A+(twn)'; withdrawn Contacts: Primary Analyst Clark Wu Associate Director +886 2 8175 7602 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei Secondary Analyst Jenifer Chou, CFA, FRM Associate Director +886 2 8175 7603 Committee Chairperson Parson Singha Senior Director +66 2108 0151 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)'for National ratings in Taiwan. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria "Global Bank Rating Criteria", dated 20 March 2015, and "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Bank Rating Criteria here National Scale Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.