(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Taiwan-based
Chang Hwa
Bank's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' and its
National
Long-Term Rating at 'AA-(twn)' with Stable Outlook. The ratings
and outlook on
Chang Hwa Bank are simultaneously withdrawn as they are no
longer considered
relevant to the agency's rating coverage. A full list of rating
actions is at
the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, National Ratings, Support Rating,
Support Rating
Floor
Chang Hwa Bank's IDRs and National ratings are driven by the
Support Rating (SR)
and Support Rating Floor (SRF), which reflect the high
probability of support
from the state given its systemic importance and government
ownership.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the
Taiwanese state
(A+/Stable) will continue to have the ability and propensity to
provide support
to Chang Hwa Bank, if needed.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Viability Rating
Chang Hwa Bank's Viability Rating (VR) reflects its long
established domestic
franchise and strengthening financial profile underpinned by
manageable asset
growth, sound asset quality, and steadily improving operating
profits.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Subordinated Debt
Chang Hwa Bank's subordinated debt is rated one notch below its
National
Long-Term rating, reflecting its subordinated status and the
absence of any
going-concern loss-absorption mechanism (such as coupon deferral
under specified
conditions).
The full list of rating actions is as follows:
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable; withdrawn
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'; withdrawn
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(twn)'; Outlook
Stable; withdrawn
- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'; withdrawn
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'; withdrawn
- Support Rating affirmed at '2'; withdrawn
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB+'; withdrawn
- Subordinated bonds affirmed at 'A+(twn)'; withdrawn
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Clark Wu
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7602
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Secondary Analyst
Jenifer Chou, CFA, FRM
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7603
Committee Chairperson
Parson Singha
Senior Director
+66 2108 0151
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)'for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria "Global Bank Rating Criteria", dated 20
March 2015, and
"National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.