LONDON/MOSCOW/FRANKFURT, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Russian
Kaluga Region's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BB' with Stable Outlooks, and its Short-term foreign
currency IDR at
'B'.
The agency has also affirmed the region's National Long-term
rating at
'AA-(rus)' with Stable Outlook. Kaluga's outstanding senior
unsecured domestic
bonds (ISIN RU000A0JRHN7) have also been affirmed at 'BB' and
'AA-(rus)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the administration's efficient and proactive
management, the
region's rapid economic development and sound budgetary
performance. The ratings
also factor in increasing pressure on operating expenditure and
a growing debt
burden, including contingent risk stemming from the liabilities
of public sector
entities (PSEs), although the maturity profile of these
liabilities is
long-term.
Fitch expects Kaluga to continue to demonstrate solid operating
performance,
supported by further expansion of its tax base. The agency
expects operating
balance to be at 12% of operating revenue in 2015-2017, in line
with the 12.9%
reported in 2014. This was down slightly from an average of
15.4% during
2010-2012, due to increasing operating expenditure pressure and
sluggish revenue
from corporate income tax in 2013 and 2014. Operating spending
will remain under
pressure as a result of the national government's decision to
increase public
sector salaries and reduce transfers from the federal budget.
However, the
administration expects tax revenue growth to accelerate in 2015
on growing
industrial output and increased tax rates.
In line with our expectations Kaluga's direct risk, including
the liabilities of
the Development Corporation of Kaluga Region (DCKR), increased
20% to RUB27.5bn
in 2014, fuelled by a RUB4.5bn deficit before debt variation.
Over the medium
term the region intends to narrow the budget deficit and limit
debt growth.
Fitch therefore forecasts direct risk growth to decelerate in
absolute terms
during 2015-2017, while operating revenue growth should allow
the overall debt
burden to gradually decline below 70% by end-2017, from 73.6% in
2014.
We project the region's debt coverage (direct debt to current
balance) to be
close to four years in 2015-2017. This would be a modest
improvement from the
5-6 years reported in 2013 and 2014 but still above the region's
average direct
debt maturity profile of 2.5 years. As with most Russian regions
Kaluga is
exposed to refinancing pressure in the medium term as it faces
repayment of
about 80% of its outstanding direct liabilities (RUB16.4bn) in
2016-2017, mostly
bank loans and loans from the federal budget.
Fitch expects the region will roll over maturing budget loans
and substitute
part of maturing bank loans with new loans from the federal
budget. The
remaining maturing bank loans will be rolled over with the same
banks. However,
the cost of borrowing is likely to increase due to the depressed
national debt
capital market. Interest rates in 2015 could double their 2014
levels, making
new debt more expensive.
The regional government is focused on local economic development
and on
expanding the tax base. Kaluga has been successful in attracting
foreign
investments, and promoting industrial production and innovation.
These policies
have allowed the local economy to grow at a cumulative 23.4% in
2011-2014, well
above the 10.5% average for the Russian Federation. The
government forecasts
economic growth of 2% p.a. in 2015-2016.
Kaluga actively uses PSEs to finance local investment projects.
It established
DCKR, which at end-2013 borrowed RUB6.8bn to finance the
development of regional
industrial zones. Two other regional public companies incurred a
combined RUB1bn
debt at end-2013 to finance various investment projects. The
region provides
subsidies to cover the principal and interest on the debt of
these PSEs.
Consequently, Fitch considers the liabilities of those PSEs as
the region's
direct risk. Positively, PSEs' liabilities have a long-term
maturity profile
till 2022.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Maintaining sound operating performance with an operating margin
of 12%-14% and
restoring direct debt coverage to be in line with the region's
average debt
maturity could lead to an upgrade.
Continued deficit before debt variation leading to direct risk
increasing above
75% of current revenue and deterioration in direct debt coverage
beyond 10 years
would lead to a downgrade.
