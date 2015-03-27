(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW/FRANKFURT, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
withdrawn Russian
Voronezh Region's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) of 'BB+' and National Long-term rating of 'AA(rus)', both
with Stable
Outlooks, and its Short-term foreign currency IDR of 'B'.
Voronezh Region's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds'
ratings of 'BB+'
and 'AA(rus)' were also withdrawn.
The ratings were withdrawn as the issuer has chosen to stop
participating in the
rating process.
Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to
maintain the
ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or
analytical
coverage for the Voronezh Region.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Behruz Ismailov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9980
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 76 807 6111
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London,
Tel: +44 203 530
1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
