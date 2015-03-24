(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Brazilian Insurance Dashboard 4Q14 here RIO DE JANEIRO, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its quarterly Brazilian Insurance Dashboard. Key items that are covered in this report include premium growth trends and outlook, sector profitability, and capitalization. Fitch expects premium growth to remain relatively subdued in 2015. Demand for insurance is likely come under pressure from meager economic growth, higher inflation, a potential increase in unemployment, and a reduction in the availability of credit and government spending. However, sector profitability should remain broadly stable aided by solid financial income. Sector leverage ratios, which have trended up since 2010, should stabilize as a result of lower paced premium growth. The 'Brazilian Insurance Dashboard 4Q14' is available on Fitch's website at www.fitchratings.com, or by clicking on the link. Contact: Esin Celasun Director Fitch Ratings Brazil Ltda. +55 21 4503-2626 Praca XV de Novembro 20, 401B - Rio de Janeiro - RJ - Brazil Rodrigo Salas Senior director +56 22 499-3309 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.