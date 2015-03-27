(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW/FRANKFURT, March 27 (Fitch) Ratings has affirmed
Russian Lipetsk
Region's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at
'BB', with Stable Outlooks, and its Short-term foreign currency
IDR at 'B'. The
agency has also affirmed the region's National Long-term rating
at 'AA-(rus)'
with a Stable Outlook.
The region's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds'
ratings have been
affirmed at 'BB' and 'AA-(rus)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the region's moderate direct risk, sound
operating
performance in 2014 and strong regional economy. They also take
into account the
high concentration of the regional economy in ferrous
metallurgy, which makes
Lipetsk dependent on the fluctuations in the steel market,
leading to volatile
tax revenue.
Fitch expects the region will maintain satisfactory budgetary
performance over
the medium-term. The operating balance will be around 10% of
operating revenue
in 2015-2017, supported by control over operating expenditure
and moderate
growth of operating revenue. In 2014 the region demonstrated
outstanding
performance with an operating balance at 14.4% of operating
revenue (2013: 5.9%)
and budget deficit before debt at 0.2% of total revenue (2013:
13.5%), driven by
an impressive 21% growth of operating revenue. Fitch believes
that the
exceptional results were driven by external factors, which are
unlikely to be
repeated over the medium-term.
Lipetsk's corporate income tax (CIT) increased 43% in 2014 as
profits of the
region's largest taxpayer OJSC Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK,
BBB-/Negative) grew
substantially, contributing 35% to the region's taxes. NLMK,
which is one of the
largest Russian steel producers, benefitted from the sharp
rouble depreciation
last year as around 80% of its revenue is denominated in foreign
currency
(mostly dollars and euros). Fitch expects CIT to decline by 10%
or more in 2015
after the high proceeds last year, although this will be
tempered by moderate
growth of other taxes and current transfers.
Fitch assumes the budget deficit before debt will widen in 2015
from its
exceptionally low level in 2014, but will remain moderate at
5%-6% of total
revenue over the medium term. The administration will continue
to control growth
of operating and capital expenditure, as part of prudent
financial management.
Fitch expects capex as a share of total spending will decline on
average to 15%
per year in 2015-2017 versus 21% in 2012-2014.
In Fitch's view the region's direct risk will remain moderate
over the medium
term, not exceeding 50% of current revenue. In 2014 direct risk
accounted for
45.9% of current revenue, up from 41.4% in 2013. The region's
maturity profile
is stronger than for most of its national peers. Direct risk is
dominated by
medium-term bank loans and issued debt with amortising
repayments, providing a
smooth maturity profile until 2020, with a small amount of
budget loans to be
repaid in 2023-2032.
Fitch estimates the region's refinancing risk as moderate. In
2015 the region
has to repay RUB4.3bn, which corresponds to 24% of total direct
risk. Part of
the debt will be refinanced by RUB2bn federal budget loans,
which the region
will receive during 2015. The budget loans have three-year
maturity and bear
0.1% annual interest rates, thus allowing the region to support
a medium term
debt profile and to save on interest costs. The remaining debt
obligations due
in 2015 will be covered by committed credit lines and
accumulated liquidity.
The region's economy is developed but concentrated in ferrous
metallurgy, which
contributed 58% of the region's industrial output in 2014,
making it vulnerable
to fluctuations in the domestic and international steel markets
and contributing
to the volatility of the region's taxes. In 2014 the regional
economy grew 1%
yoy according to preliminary data, which is only marginally
better the national
weak growth of 0.6%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Widening deficit before debt variation leading to an increase in
direct risk to
above 60% of current revenue could lead to a negative rating
action.
Maintenance of strong operating performance above Fitch
expectations on a
sustained basis accompanied by debt coverage (direct risk to
current balance)
below four years (2014: 4.3 years) would lead to positive rating
action.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Victoria Semerkhanova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 65
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Elena Ozhegova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London,
Tel: +44 203 530
1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
