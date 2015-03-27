(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW/FRANKFURT, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Russian
Tula Region's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs)
at 'BB', with Stable Outlooks, and its Short-term foreign
currency IDR at 'B'.
The agency has also affirmed the region's National Long-term
rating at
'AA-(rus)' with Stable Outlook.
The region's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds'
ratings have also been
affirmed at 'BB' and 'AA-(rus)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Tula's moderate direct risk, sound operating
performance in
2014 and a well-diversified tax base. They also reflect
deterioration of the
national economic environment, which could put pressure on
Tula's budgetary
performance over the medium term.
Fitch expects the region will continue to maintain stable
budgetary performance
over the medium term, with an operating balance at 6%-8% of
operating revenue,
close to the 2011-2013's average. In 2014 the operating margin
peaked at 13.4%,
as tax proceeds grew more than 30% yoy. Each of the region's
most important
taxes, namely corporate income (CIT), excise and personal income
(PIT), rose 30%
or more in 2014.
A sharp hike in the region's tax proceeds in 2014 was driven by
both technical
and economic factors. PIT growth was a result of the
reallocation of additional
tax share to the regional level in compensation for new
expenditure
responsibilities while excise duty growth was driven by higher
excise rates,
with major contribution from the subsidiary of one of the
country's largest
breweries sited in Tula. CIT growth was supported by the
expansion of the tax
base due to a growing regional economy. Fitch believes this was
a one-off
development and expects significant deceleration in tax proceeds
in 2015 due to
a weaker national economy.
Fitch assumes the region will control the budget deficit before
debt at around
4% of total revenue per year in 2015-2017 by means of capex
limitation. Tula has
no plans for new capex beyond complete on-going projects. As a
result, Fitch
projects capex as a share of total spending to decline to
10%-12% in 2015-2017
from 16%-18% in 2012-2014. Its budget deficit narrowed to 3.3%
of total revenue
in 2014, supported by a strengthened operating balance, after
peaking at 10.8%
in 2013.
Tula's direct risk will remain moderate over the medium-term at
below 35% of
current revenue. The agency expects the debt payback ratio
(direct risk to
current balance) will return to eight years in 2015-2017 after
having improved
to 2.4 years in 2014. Direct risk increased in nominal terms to
RUB15.9bn in
2014 (2013: RUB13.9bn), but declined in relative terms to 27.3%
of current
revenue (2013: 30.1%).
The region's short debt maturity profile of under three years
creates ongoing
refinancing pressure. In 2015 the region has to repay RUB3.25bn
of maturing
bonds, which corresponds to 20% of total direct risk. The
administration plans
to refinance the total amount of debt due in 2015 by subsidised
federal loans.
Federal loans have three-year maturity and bear an annual
interest rate of just
0.1%. The region is likely to receive RUB3.3bn of budget loans
during the year,
which will help to save on interest payments and extend the debt
maturity
profile.
The regional economy has a well-diversified processing industry.
Nevertheless,
the region's economic profile is still modest, with GRP per
capita below the
national median. At the same time, Tula's economic growth has
outpaced the
national average for three years in a row. In 2014 the regional
economy grew
4.5%, significantly outperforming national growth of 0.6%. The
administration
expects regional economic growth in 2015 to be close to that in
2014. Fitch is
less optimistic and expects that Russia's economic contraction -
we project 4.5%
- in 2015 could lead to a slowdown of the region's economy.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Maintaining a sustained sound operating balance above 10% of
operating revenue,
accompanied by debt payback being in line with debt maturity
would lead to
positive rating action.
Conversely, inability to maintain stable operating performance
with an operating
margin above 5% resulting in weak debt payback exceeding 10
years could lead to
a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Victoria Semerkhanova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 65
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London,
Tel: +44 203 530
1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
