(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Dexia
Delaware LLC's
(Dexia Delaware) USD25bn US commercial paper (USCP) programme's
Short-term
rating at 'F1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Short-term rating on the USCP programme of Dexia Delaware
LLC is aligned
with Dexia Credit Local's (DCL) Short-term 'F1' IDR, based on
Fitch's belief
that there is an extremely high probability of support from DCL
if required.
This is based on DCL's guarantees for the securities issued
under Dexia
Delaware's USCP programme.
DCL's Short-term IDR reflects Fitch's opinion that there is an
extremely high
probability of support from France (AA/Stable) and Belgium
(AA/Negative), in
case of need. Dexia Delaware is DCL's fully-owned funding
vehicle issuing USCP
(short-term debt securities).
Issuance of CP under this programme has been small (around
USD180m outstanding)
as DCL has favoured issuing short-term debt under its New York
branch guaranteed
CP programme, which benefits from a several but not joint
guarantee from the
states of Belgium, France and Luxembourg.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Dexia Delaware's short-term debt is sensitive to the same
factors that would
affect DCL's Short-term IDR. DCL's IDRs are primarily sensitive
to France's and
Belgium's ability and propensity to provide support. The
Negative Outlook on
DCL's Long-term IDR reflects Fitch's expectation that the
implementation of the
bank resolution framework in the European Union, including the
Single Resolution
Mechanism (SRM) in the eurozone, will reduce sovereign support
for banks (see
"Fitch Affirms Dexia Credit Local & CIFD at 'A'" at
www.fitchratings.com for the
latest rating action on DCL).
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 91 74
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Philippe Lamaud
Director
+33 1 4429 91 26
Committee Chairperson
Bridget Gandy
Managing Director
+44 203 530 1095
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Bank Rating Criteria, dated 20 March
2015, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
