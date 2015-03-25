(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Upgrades German Cooperative
Banks
here
LONDON, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Genossenschaftliche
FinanzGruppe's (GFG) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to
'AA-' from 'A+'
and its Viability Rating (VR) to 'aa-' from 'a+'. The Outlook on
the Long-term
IDR is Stable. At the same time, Fitch has upgraded the
Long-term IDR of GFG's
major central institution, DZ BANK AG Deutsche
Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank (DZ
BANK), to 'AA-' from 'A+' with a Stable Outlook.
In addition, Fitch has upgraded the Long-term IDRs of 1,062
members of GFG's
mutual support scheme to 'AA-' from 'A+' with a Stable Outlook.
The agency has
also affirmed and withdrawn the IDRs of 31 local cooperative
banks, members of
the scheme, as a result of their mergers into other rated
members. A full
updated list of GFG's 1,062 rated members following these rating
actions is
available at www.fitchratings.com or via the link above.
GFG is Germany's cooperative financial services network and the
country's
second-largest domestic retail banking group.
KEY RATING DRIVERS- VR AND IDRs
Following the EUR1.5bn capital injection in DZ BANK in mid-2014,
capital
allocation within the group has improved. This mitigates our
view of more
limited fungibility of capital compared with, for instance,
capital fungibility
within a listed banking group.
While GFG continues to maintain a decentralised structure,
increasing regulatory
demands for more robust and more frequent group-wide reporting
means that GFG
is, in our view, now better positioned to react swiftly to
external shocks and
that GFG's financial data is becoming more comparable with that
of peers.
After several years of disposing of non-core activities, DZ BANK
and WGZ BANK
are now less exposed to more volatile asset classes, which
should reduce the
group's overall earnings volatility and the need for additional
capital
injections in GFG's central institutions. We consider that the
central
institutions' strategy to be increasingly aligned with GFG's,
which underpins
our view that the central institutions are closely integrated
into the group and
therefore are assigned a group rating.
GFG's profitability has proven to be resilient in the continued
low-interest
rate environment. While we expect net interest income (NII) to
suffer in the
medium-term, assuming interest rates remain low, GFG's
profitability is in our
opinion sufficiently strong, flexible and diversified to absorb
a significant
reduction in NII without jeopardising the group's overall
financial flexibility.
GFG's VR and IDRs continue to be underpinned by its strong and
diversified
nationwide banking franchise, which results in considerable
pricing power,
low-risk and granular credit exposure and strong asset quality
and profitability
indicators which are in line or better than those of
international peers rated
in the low 'AA' rating range. GFG's VR and IDRs also reflect the
group's strong
funding profile, capitalisation and leverage.
GFG's VR and IDRs also factor in a still sizeable but manageable
exposure to
higher risk and more volatile asset classes at GFG's two central
institutions as
well as pressure on operating costs from increasing regulatory
requirements.
The IDRs (group ratings) apply collectively to GFG as a group
and individually
to the scheme's 1,062 members. The IDRs are based on the
approach described in
Fitch's "Global Bank Rating Criteria". In line with these
criteria, no VR is
assigned to the individual members (including DZ BANK).
GFG's VR and IDRs reflect the group's high cohesiveness, which
is supported by
its tested mutual support mechanism. The protection scheme
providing GFG's
members with mutual support is managed by Bundesverband der
Deutschen
Volksbanken und Raiffeisenbanken (BVR).
Fitch considers the likelihood of mutual support, if needed, as
extremely high
given GFG's extensive track record, and its members' deep
institutional
integration. To date, the support mechanism has always been
sufficient to
support even GFG's largest members.
GFG's primary banks reported their 2014 result today. Pre-tax
profit for 2014 of
EUR7.3bn was broadly unchanged from 2013. Solid loan growth and
negligible loan
impairment charges compensated for continued pressure on the
banks' net interest
margin resulting from lower NII arising from structural interest
rate positions.
GFG's 2014 consolidated results, including DZ Bank, will in our
view likely
exceed 2013's, largely due to significant non-recurring gains at
DZ BANK.
The IDRs of DZ BANK are group ratings and as such, the key
rating drivers are
identical to GFG's.
While DZ BANK's exposure to higher-risk business lines including
commercial real
estate (largely at Deutsche Genossenschafts-Hypothekenbank AG
(DG HYP)), ship
finance (at DVB BANK SE (DVB)) or leasing (VR Leasing) remains
significant, its
overall risk profile benefits from significant diversification
including its
large and fairly low-risk building sociecty (Bausparkasse
Schwaebisch Hall AG
(BSH)), insurance businesses (R+V, Insurer Financial Strength
rating of 'AA-')
and sizeable and performing asset management subsidiary (Union
Investment).
In 2014, DZ BANK performed strongly with pre-tax income adjusted
for
non-recurring items significantly above its EUR1.5bn annual
pre-tax target.
Reported pre-tax income was EUR2.9bn but included significant
one-off effects
related to fair-value gains on bonds (EUR327m, largely at DG
HYP), accounting
changes regarding net fee income at BSH, gains on own credit
spreads and the
sale of equity participations. We believe that DZ BANK's
EUR1.5bn pre-tax target
is achievable in 2015 despite continued pressure on NII (down
2.2% y-o-y in
2014) and steadily increasing operating expenses (up 5.1%
y-o-y).
DZ BANK's capitalisation improved significantly during 2014,
largely as a result
of a EUR1.5bn capital increase subscribed for by GFG members in
3Q14 and
adequate internal capital generation. As a result, its
fully-loaded common
equity Tier 1 ratio of 11.4% at end-2014 compares adequately
with peers.
Leverage is weaker than that of many peers (end-2014
fully-applied Basel III
leverage ratio of 3.2%) but on an improving trend.
DZ BANK's funding and liquidity are strong, benefitting from
local banks'
placing excess liquidity with the bank. Reliance on wholesale
funding markets is
moderate and largely met by covered bond issuance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR AND IDRs
Following the upgrade, upside potential for GFG's VR and
Long-term IDR is
limited. This is reflected in the Stable Outlook on GFG's
Long-term IDR.
Downside pressure, while currently also limited, could arise
from a severe
domestic recession resulting in sharply higher corporate default
rates. The
group ratings are also sensitive to significant regulatory
changes or changes in
the group's strategy affecting its cohesiveness, neither of
which we expect.
While we expect GFG's profitability to moderately worsen in 2015
and 2016 due to
pressure on NII, GFG's financial flexibility and internal
capital generation
will in our view remain sufficiently strong for its rating level
and moderately
weaker profitability on its own would therefore not lead us to
downagrade GFG's
VR and IDRs. In addition, should a fall in profitability be more
pronounced than
we currently expect, then GFG would have considerable scope to
improve its cost
efficiency, which suffers from its decentralised structure.
As group ratings, DZ BANK's IDRs' rating sensitivities are
identical to GFG's.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SRF
GFG's SRF is based on our view that there is an extremely high
probability that
the German state (AAA/Stable) would support GFG or individual
members if needed,
given GFG's systemic importance.
DZ BANK's SRF reflects Fitch's view of the likely state support
available to the
bank if a severe crisis, compounded by DZ BANK's size, proved so
substantial
that it was beyond GFG's ability to support. Systemic support
would, in our
view, be motivated by GFG's reliance on DZ BANK to serve the
vast majority of
the group's 30 million domestic clients. In Fitch's opinion,
state support to
GFG would likely be channelled through the mutual support scheme
or DZ BANK. The
latter's SRF is aligned with GFG's. However, we view the risk
that GFG or DZ
BANK may require state support in the foreseeable future as
remote.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SRF
In our view, legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives in
Germany and the
euro zone are reaching a point where a resolution of a large
bank or banking
group can be achieved without excessively disrupting financial
markets. The EU's
Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) has been
implemented into German
legislation (BRRD-Umsetzungsgesetz) and the Single Resolution
Mechanism (SRM)
for eurozone banks starts on 1 January 2016. These will dilute
the influence
Germany has in deciding how German banks are resolved, which in
Fitch's view,
increases the likelihood of senior debt losses if a bank becomes
non-viable.
The SR and SRF are sensitive to progress made in implementing
the BRRD and SRM.
The BRRD-Umsetzungsgesetz requires 'bail in' of creditors in
banks under
resolution from 1 January 2015 before an insolvent bank can be
recapitalised
with state funds. The SRM will be in place in a year's time.
This should all
mean that GFG members will be 'resolvable' without jeopardising
the wider
financial system. Once resolution tools and mechanisms have been
put in place
they will become an overriding factor in our support-driven
ratings.
Fitch expects to downgrade GFG's and DZ BANK's Support Ratings
to '5' and revise
their SRF to 'No Floor' during 1H15. Since GFG's and DZ BANK's
IDRs are based on
GFG's VR, the revision of the SRF to 'No Floor' would have no
effect on the IDRs
which would remain unchanged. In the meantime, GFG's SRF remains
sensitive to
changes in Germany's ability to support as reflected in its
sovereign rating
(AAA/Stable).
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED AND HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and hybrid capital instruments issued by DZ
BANK and DG HYP
have all been upgraded by one notch, mirroring the one-notch
upgrade of GFG's
VR. The use of GFG's VR as the anchor rating is based on Fitch's
view that GFG
will at all times ensure that DZ BANK and DG HYP are able to
meet their payments
on these instruments. Consequently, these bonds' ratings are
primarily sensitive
to a change in GFG's VR.
DZ BANK and DG HYP's lower Tier 2 subordinated debt instruments
are notched down
once from GFG's VR in line with Fitch criteria. Most hybrid
capital instruments
(see list below) are notched five times from GFG's VR (twice for
loss severity,
three times for incremental non-performance risk relative to the
VR). DZ Bank
Capital Funding Trust I is rated four notches below GFG's VR,
including only two
notches for incremental non-performance risk as this
instrument's distribution
trigger is in our view less likely to be activated than in other
rated hybrids.
The rating actions are as follows:
GFG
Long-Term IDR: upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+', Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'aa-' from 'a+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A+'
1,062 members of GFG's mutual support scheme
Long-Term IDR: upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+', Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
The IDRs of the following 31 members have been upgraded to 'AA-'
from 'A+'. The
Short-term IDR has been affirmed at 'F1+'. The Outlook is
Stable. All ratings
have been withdrawn as a result of the institutions' mergers
into other rated
members of the group:
Volksbank Seeheim-Jugenheim eG
Raiffeisenbank Kempten eG
Raiffeisenbank Teck eG
Volksbank Freiberg und Umgebung eG
Enztalbank eG
Volksbank Nagoldtal eG
Volksbank Saar-West eG
Raiffeisenbank Friedelsheim-Roedersheim eG
Birsteiner Volksbank eG
Spar- und Darlehnskasse Schloss Holte-Stukenbrock eG
Bielefelder Volksbank eG
Volksbank Grevenbrueck eG
Vereinigte Volksbank eG Telgte
Vereinigte Volksbank eG Wernigerode
Volksbank Kehdingen eG
Vereinigte Volksbank eG
Raiffeisenbank Thuengersheim eG
Raiffeisenbank Neunkirchen am Brand eG
Raiffeisenbank Wildenberg eG
Volksbank Guenzburg eG
Raiffeisenbank Hallbergmoos-Neufahrn eG
Volksbank Tailfingen eG
Raiffeisenbank Donau-Iller eG
Raiffeisenbank Ingoldingen eG
Raiffeisenbank Lutzerather Hoehe eG
VR-Bank Mainz eG
Raiffeisenbank Trendelburg eG
Evangelische Darlehnsgenossenschaft eG
Volksbank Einbeck eG
Volksbank Langen-Gersten eG
Volksbank eG Elmshorn
Volks- und Raiffeisenbank Wismar eG
DZ BANK
Long-Term IDR: upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+', Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A+'
Debt issuance programme: Long-term rating upgraded to 'AA-' from
'A+',
Short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+'
Senior unsecured notes: Long-term rating upgraded to 'AA-' from
'A+', Short-term
rating affirmed at 'F1+'
Market linked securities: upgraded to 'AA-emr' from 'A+emr'
Subordinated LT2 notes: upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'
DZ BANK's hybrid capital instruments (preferred stocks):
EUR300m DZ Bank Capital Funding Trust I (DE0009078337): upgraded
to 'BBB+' from
'BBB'
EUR500m DZ Bank Capital Funding Trust II (DE000A0DCXA0):
upgraded to 'BBB' from
'BBB-'
EUR350m DZ Bank Capital Funding Trust III (DE000A0DZTE1):
upgraded to 'BBB' from
'BBB-'
EUR10m DZ Bank Perpetual Funding Issuer (Jersey) Limited Series
I
(DE000A0GN869): upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'
EUR50m DZ Bank Perpetual Funding Issuer (Jersey) Limited Series
VI
(DE000A0GLDZ3): upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'
EUR100m DZ Bank Perpetual Funding Issuer (Jersey) Limited Series
VII
(DE000A0GMRS6): upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'
EUR100m DZ Bank Perpetual Funding Issuer (Jersey) Limited Series
VIII
(DE000A0GWWW7): upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'
EUR50m DZ Bank Perpetual Funding Issuer (Jersey) Limited Series
IX
(DE000A0NTTT1): upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'
DG HYP
Long-Term IDR: upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+', Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Debt issuance programme: Long-term rating upgraded to 'AA-' from
'A+',
Short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+'
Senior unsecured notes: upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+'
Subordinated LT2 notes: upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'
DVB BANK
Long-Term IDR: upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+', Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Debt issuance programme: Long-term rating upgraded to 'AA-' from
'A+',
Short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+'
Senior unsecured notes: upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+'
Subordinated LT2 notes: upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
+49 69 76 80 76 113
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Bank Rating Criteria, dated 20
March 2015, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
