Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: North American Life Insurersâ€™
Financial Leverage
and Debt-Servicing Capacity
here
CHICAGO, April 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has released a Special
Report that
details its examination of U.S. and Canadian life insurance
companies' financial
leverage, debt-servicing capacity and maturity distribution of
outstanding debt.
In this report, Fitch analyzes key holding company credit
metrics of publicly
traded life insurance organizations rated by Fitch Ratings,
examining changes in
financial leverage and debt-servicing capacity from year-end
2011 to year-end
2014. The report compiles regulatory filing data from 18
publicly traded life
insurers in Fitch's debt rating universe.
The North American life insurance industry continues to maintain
balance sheet
strength and generally improved debt-servicing capacity. With
few exceptions
U.S. life insurers' operating earnings showed modest improvement
through 2014,
and correspondingly, GAAP operating-based coverage metrics
improved. Continued
run-up in equity market valuations, if sustained, and an uptick
in interest
rates would be primary drivers of further improvements in
coverage. Longer term,
Fitch believes life insurers face an uphill battle to materially
improve
operating earnings-based interest coverage metrics due to a
continuation of
historically low interest rates and uncertainty tied to market
returns.
Additionally, a rapid uptick in interest could have a more
immediate impact on
capital and liquidity.
In aggregate, the financial leverage ratio (FLR) for Fitch's
publicly traded
U.S. life insurance universe declined slightly in 2014 to 27.1%
from 27.4% the
previous year. This was driven by an increase in shareholders'
equity (excluding
unrealized investment gains and losses on bond investments),
which more than
offset an increase in debt outstanding. Fitch notes that
financial leverage for
some companies was temporarily elevated at year-end 2014,
reflecting prefunding
of near-term maturities.
Fitch believes the industry faces minimal near-term refinancing
risk, since only
a modest portion of outstanding borrowings mature during in the
remainder of
2015 and 2016. During 2014, USD5.1 billion of debt and preferred
securities were
issued in the U.S. and CAD2.3 billion in Canada. Issuance in
Canada during 2014
was elevated compared with the same period in 2013. However, in
the U.S.,
issuance was down from USD9 billion for the same period in 2013.
In the U.S.,
all of the issuance was senior unsecured debt. In Canada, the
split was 67%
subordinated debt and 33% perpetual preferred.
The report 'Life Insurers' Financial Leverage and Debt Servicing
Capacity' dated
April 22, 2015, is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under
'Insurance' and
'Special Reports' or by clicking on the link above.
