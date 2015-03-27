(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
HSBC Holdings
plc's (AA-/Stable/F1+/aa-) issue of perpetual subordinated
contingent
convertible securities (CCS) a final rating of 'BBB'. The US
dollar-denominated
CCS priced on 23 March 2015 and are due to settle on 30 March
2015, with an
expected issuing amount of USD2.45bn. The securities have an
initial fixed rate
of 6.375% and the first call date is 30 March 2025.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The securities are rated five notches below HSBC Holding plc's
'aa-' Viability
Rating (VR). They are notched twice for loss severity to reflect
the additional
Tier 1 (AT1) instruments' conversion into common shares on a
breach of a
consolidated 7% CRD IV fully loaded common equity Tier 1 (CET1)
ratio trigger.
Three additional notches apply for the CCS' non-performance risk
due to fully
discretionary coupons.
Interest payments will be restricted if HSBC has insufficient
distributable
items (2014: USD48.9bn) or if it breaches the combined buffer
requirements that
will be phased in from 2016. Additional non-performance risk
stems from the
possibility that the combined buffer requirements for HSBC could
change over
time, and that additional buffers for cyclicality or sector
concentrations could
be introduced. The increase in the Pillar 2A requirement in
February 2015 by
50bp to 2%, of which 56% has to be met by CET1, demonstrates
this risk.
HSBC's consolidated end-point CET1 ratio reached 11.1% at
end-2014, resulting in
a 50bp (or USD6bn) buffer relative to the indicative minimum
CET1 requirement of
10.6% from 1 January 2019, which is made up of 4.5% CET1
requirement under
Pillar 1, 1.1% under Pillar 2A, a capital conservation buffer of
2.5% and a 2.5%
G-SIB buffer.
The CCS' rating captures Fitch's expectation that HSBC will
continue to accrete
solid levels of capital. Its track record is strong with an
average of 85bp
capital retained annually between 2004 and 2014, even though
capital generation
slowed to 42bp net of dividends (104bp gross) in 2014.
Management built its
performance targets on a target CET1 ratio of 12%-13%.
If the securities are fully converted, holders of the new CCS
would account for
3% of HSBC Holdings plc's enlarged share base, while they and
holders of the
similar securities issued in September 2014 would account for 9%
of the enlarged
base.
Fitch has assigned 100% equity credit to the securities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The long-term rating of the securities is primarily sensitive to
any change to
the group's consolidated strength, as reflected in HSBC Holdings
plc's VR. The
rating could be downgraded if locally held resources are
unavailable to allow
HSBC's main entities to be mutually supportive in periods of
stress. In addition
double leverage significantly exceeding 120% over a prolonged
period, a change
in the role of the holding company or how it manages its
liquidity, could result
in wider notching of the holding company's VR from the
consolidated group and
hence a downgrade of the securities.
Changes in the notching differential could arise if Fitch
changes its assessment
of the probability of their non-performance relative to the risk
captured in
HSBC Holdings plc's VR. This could arise due to a change in
Fitch's assessment
of HSBC's conservative approach to capital management, reducing
HSBC's
flexibility to service the securities, or an unexpected shift in
regulatory
buffer requirements, for example.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited.
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway
Hong Kong SAR
Secondary Analyst
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel:
+852 2263 9935,
Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Global Bank Rating Criteria", dated 20
March 2015, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.