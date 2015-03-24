(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Eden
Acquisition 5 Limited
(Top Right Group or TRG) an expected Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
of 'B(EXP)'
with Positive Outlook. At the same time the agency has assigned
an expected
senior secured rating of 'B+(EXP)'/'RR3 (EXP)' to Eden Bidco
Limited's proposed
GBP435m term loan B .
The assignment of the final ratings is subject to receipt of
final documentation
which conforms to the terms and conditions of drafts already
reviewed.
TRG's expected ratings reflect the group's well-diversified
portfolio of B2B
businesses, positive revenue exposure to subscriptions and B2B
events, and
improving cash flow generation. While its size is a constraint
on its ratings
its leveraged capital structure is the key driver of its
speculative-grade
rating. Its overall revenue size is small relative to peers, but
its market
position in its chosen niches is strong, with its events and
information
services businesses showing some cyclical resilience.
Forecast cash flow provides the potential for deleveraging over
the near term.
M&A risk and somewhat loose structural protections in its
financing
documentation, however, provide the scope for re-leveraging,
which Fitch views
as event risk.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Diversified Portfolio of B2B Businesses
TRG has a well- diversified portfolio of B2B professional
publishing and events
businesses. Exposure to print publishing / advertising has been
managed well
with customer renewal rates (trade publications and data
analytics) and
consistently high re-bookings (events). A strategy focusing on
niche data
segments where strong market position, and somewhat high entry
barriers (given
the complexities of replicating the company's depth of content
and data
analytics) gives its information services businesses the
"must-have" and
embedded qualities necessary to ensure a degree of cyclical
resilience.
Although scale is a limiting factor for the ratings, being able
to establish
leading market positions in niche data services leads to a
degree of competitive
protection, ie niche markets can be too small for larger,
financially stronger
competitors to consider entering.
Events & Subscriptions Revenue Mainstay
Events and subscription revenues now account for 85% (2014) of
total revenue.
Subscriptions (32% of total revenue) tend to enjoy high renewal
rates with the
company's increasing introduction of automatic renewal across
its trade
publications and data analytic tools, which we expect to
continue supporting
these trends.
Its events businesses (primarily i2i and Lions) accounted for
53% of 2014
revenue, the group's single largest revenue contribution. Lions,
the global
advertising industry award event, is a good example of an
entrenched event that
would be extremely difficult for a competitor to replicate. The
potential for
geo-cloning and creation of lateral events across the events
portfolio, offers
above average growth relative to many media peers, albeit with
some execution
risk.
Cyclicality, Margin Resilience
Advertising exposure has been reduced to 9% of total revenue
from 20% between
2008 and 2014, minimising exposure to the company's most
cyclical risk. Events,
nonetheless is cyclically exposed with the wider sector
exhibiting high single /
low double digit declines in the post- Lehman recession of 2009.
B2B events are,
in Fitch's view, more resilient than consumer-facing
exhibitions, while the
sector generally is high margin, its costs scalable and earnings
therefore
somewhat resilient in a downturn. This was evident in the
company's sound
performance in 2009 given the fragile state of the global
economy during that
period.
Leveraged Capital Structure
While Fitch considers that TRG's overall size and operating
profile limits its
ratings to speculative-grade regardless of its capital
structure, its leveraged
balance sheet is a key driver of its ratings. Fitch's base case
envisages
unadjusted (net debt/EBITDA) leverage of 4.3x and funds from
operations (FFO)
net leverage of 4.8x by FY15 - metrics which place the company
on an improving
trend in the 'B' category.
A limited degree of cyclicality and the potential for M&A add
further risk. The
business is though generating sound levels of free cash flow
(FCF); Fitch
forecasts low double digit and rising FCF-to-sales in 2015 and
that in the
absence of M&A, the business has the potential to deleverage
fairly well.
Fitch's rating case assumes a consistent level of deleveraging,
a trend which is
considered important in the context of both the ratings and
Outlook.
Strategy Well Executed
M&A and portfolio management is fairly active. Acquisitions
appear well chosen
and made at realistic valuations; a good example being the
acquisition of
Stylesight (fashion industry work flow tools), a key competitor
to WGSN, made at
end-2013. This transaction, in Fitch's view, improves the
embedded nature and
visibility of WGSN revenues and is expected to lead to further
synergy benefits.
The sale of CAP Motor research in 2012 at a multiple of 13x
helped improve
unadjusted leverage by 0.9x to 5.1x.
M&A Risk, Limited Structure Protections
Management has taken a strategic approach to acquisitions with
TRG investing
(buying) in adjacent businesses where the business model is well
understood or
consolidating existing market positions and achieving cost
savings within an
existing franchise or division (eg. Stylesight).
Acquisition valuations appear reasonable, and purchase
considerations structured
with a significant earn-out element. The timing and size of
deals may, however,
lead to leverage spikes or re-leveraging. A GBP75m RCF with a
fairly loose
covenant structure, in Fitch's view, provides scope to fund
acquisitions.
However, a restricted payment provision in the senior debt until
senior secured
first lien leverage ratio falls below 4.5x provides moderate
protection against
dividend outflow/recap.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
-Revenues to grow at low-mid single digits in 2015 following
strong 17% increase
(in part acquisition-related) in 2014
-Growth to accelerate to mid-to-high single digits beyond 2015,
driven by
geo-cloning and the launch of sister events within the events
businesses, along
with stronger subscription revenues and an enhanced pricing
strategy
-EBITDA and margin expansion in 2015, benefitting from residual
synergies
associated with the Stylesight acquisition and from operating
leverage across
divisions
-EBITDA margin to expand to the low-to-mid 30s over the next
three to four years
-Capex-to-sales to fall back to sustainable levels of around
3.5%
-Acquisitions to be treated as event risk with earn-out payments
forecast in
line with management guidance
-No dividend payments - although these are permitted subject to
a restricted
payment test under the documentation - and net debt/EBITDA
leverage to fall to
3.0x within the next two to three years in line with management
targets
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action include:
- FFO net leverage that is expected to remain below 4.5x
- FFO fixed charge cover trending above 2.75x
- Strengthening FCF trends (measured by FCF after capex and
dividends, to
revenues), with metrics broadly in line with Fitch's rating
case. Excluding the
arrangement and break fees associated with the refinancing,
Fitch's rating case
expects a FCF margin in the low double-digits in 2015, before
expanding
thereafter
- Ongoing strength of operating performance (after accounting
for potential
divisional variability/volatility) and maintained competitive
position
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include:
- FFO net leverage that is expected to remain above 6.5x
- FFO fixed charge cover trending below 2.0x
- FCF margin trending towards mid-single digits; at these levels
cash flow
performance would not support the deleveraging envisaged in the
rating case
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Jacopo Sparatore
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1629
Supervisory Analyst
Stuart Reid
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1085
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chair
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated May
2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.