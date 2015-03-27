(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/MILAN, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
French Department
of Bouches du Rhone's Long-term foreign and local currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at 'AA' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at
'F1+'. The
Outlook is Stable. Its EUR500m senior unsecured bonds have been
affirmed at
'AA'.
Bouches du Rhone's ratings are underpinned by its track record
of sound
operating performance, low indebtedness and strong governance.
Despite expected
moderate weakening of its operating performance, Fitch is
confident in the
department's ability and willingness to maintain a sound
financial profile and
contain debt, as reflected in its Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Debt is low, at 23% of current revenue at end-2014, and is
expected to rise to
57% of current revenue in 2017. Debt coverage metrics remains
comfortable, with
a sound debt payback ratio of 1.8 years at end-2014 compared
with an average
maturity of eight years and 11 months, and strong debt service
coverage.
The department aims to keep the debt payback ratio below seven
years through
2017 and to achieve a minimum current balance of EUR150m.
However, we estimate
that the debt payback ratio could reach a maximum of nine years
on weaker
operating performance, putting the ratings under pressure.
However, we believe
the capacity of the department to achieve its medium-term
financial objectives
is underpinned by its track record of reliable financial
forecasting.
We project the operating margin will decline to 8.1% in 2017,
from a still
comfortable 13.3% estimated at end-2014. The expected
deterioration in
performance is mainly due to sharp cuts in state transfers,
while operating
spending - particularly in social spending - is expected to
continue to grow,
albeit more slowly (2% in 2014-2017, from 3.3% over 2010-2014)
due to the
implementation of some cost-cutting measures.
Fitch expects investments to slightly increase to an average
EUR518m per year
over 2015-2017 (EUR491.5m at end-2014). Combined with expected
weaker operating
performance, Fitch forecasts that the department's capacity to
self-finance
investments (with current balance plus capital revenue) to
decline to an average
52% per year (70% at end-2014). Fitch believes that the
department will have the
flexibility to smooth its investments in order to maintain a
budgetary profile
that is compatible with ratings.
Operating revenues are mostly based on non-modifiable taxes and
state transfers,
and operating expenditures are driven by rigid items such as
staff costs,
mandatory transfers and state-defined social spending. Possible
shrinkage in
departmental current transfers would provide some, albeit
limited, operating
spending flexibility, allowing Bouches du Rhone to concentrate
on its core
competencies
The department has a weaker-than-average socio-economic profile.
In 1Q14, the
unemployment rate (11.8%) was fairly stable but higher than the
national average
(10.4%), which implies higher social expenditure than other
departments.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade could result from Bouches du Rhone's inability to
control its
operating expenditure and to adjust its capital expenditure to
its
self-financing capacity, which could weaken the debt payback
ratio towards 10
years.
A positive rating action could result from a strengthening of
the operating
margin towards 20% and an improvement in the socio-economic
profile.
