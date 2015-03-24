(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+'
rating to the
unsecured Euro bond offering issued by Teva Pharmaceutical
Finance Netherlands
II, B.V. (Israel) part of Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.
(Teva).
Proceeds are expected to be used for general corporate purposes.
Fitch does not
expect a material change in total debt balances to result as a
net effect of
this issuance, the February 2015 tender of USD-denominated
bonds, and the firm's
$1 billion June 2015 note maturity.
A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--Teva is the world's largest generic drug manufacturer and a
top-20 global
pharmaceutical company. Such scale, combined with good product
and geographic
diversification (except Copaxone), provides the firm with strong
positions in
most relevant pharmaceutical markets and superior flexibility
with which to
expand into emerging markets.
--Teva's top-selling drug, Copaxone (approximately 20% sales;
approximately 50%
operating profit before G&A expenses) is expected to face
generic competition in
the U.S. in September 2015 and by May 2015 in most of Europe.
While still
material, this risk has been mitigated by Teva's successful
conversion of nearly
two-thirds of U.S. patients to a new formulation with less
frequent dosing.
--A significant reduction in working capital drove stronger cash
generation in
2014 than Fitch originally expected, despite significant
non-recurring cash
outflows for legal settlements and restructuring. Better cash
flows allowed the
firm to reduce gross debt-to-EBITDA to 1.7x at Dec. 31, 2014.
--Management's tone toward capital deployment has become more
aggressive over
the course of 2014, as the firm has outlined up to $2.3 billion
in shareholder
payments in 2015. Public comments support Fitch's expectation
for Teva's M&A
activity to be elevated in 2015-2016 in order to fill its
medium-term growth
gaps and to build out its CNS/pain and respiratory portfolios.
--Fitch expects overall weak medium-term organic growth, as most
of Teva's key
specialty products are set to face generic competition over the
next few years.
Certain products currently in R&D could contribute to better
growth in 2017 and
beyond but probably not early enough to offset expected losses
in the meantime.
--Teva's accelerated restructuring program (targeting $2 billion
in annual cost
savings) is on track and showing early signs of success. The
firm's renewed
commitment to its generics business, narrowed focus on CNS/pain
and respiratory
in the specialty segment, and recent and expected steps to
improve its corporate
governance should also contribute to improving operations over
the ratings
horizon.
--Near-term generic drug industry growth may appear somewhat
stagnant compared
to the unprecedented but now-subsiding generic wave of
2011-2014. Business mix
decisions may also reduce top-line growth but support
profitability in
2015-2016. Fitch expects aging populations in developed markets
and increasing
access to healthcare in emerging markets will support solid base
business growth
for Teva and its peers over the ratings horizon.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Teva has good flexibility at its current 'BBB+' ratings, likely
sufficient for
the firm to engage in targeted M&A while also funding its
outlined shareholder
payouts for 2015.
Maintenance of Teva's 'BBB+' ratings will require gross
unadjusted debt/EBITDA
of 2x-2.5x over the ratings horizon, with continued execution of
the firm's
restructuring program and expected associated improvements in
profit margins.
Temporary increases in debt leverage to fund M&A will be
appropriate at the
'BBB+' level, so long as the firm is committed to de-leveraging
back to below
2.5x within 12-18 months.
Though debt leverage moderated in 2014 (1.7x at Dec. 31, 2014),
Fitch does not
expect positive ratings momentum in the near term. Declining
sales, management's
more aggressive tone toward capital deployment, and Fitch's
belief that M&A
could be material in the aggregate during 2015-2016 support this
view.
Negative ratings pressure could result from a failure to execute
on the firm's
ongoing cost restructuring efforts and/or more aggressive
shareholder-friendly
payouts requiring debt funding. Notably, a downgrade is not
expected to be
caused by the launch of generic competition to Copaxone 20mg in
the U.S.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Total revenues of approximately $19 billion, including $9.3
billion from
generics (including API) and $3.5 billion from the Copaxone
franchise.
--Modest EBITDA growth despite top-line declines, owing to
successful cost
reductions and generally favorable drug pricing in the U.S.
--Relatively steady gross debt/EBITDA of 1.7x-2.0x, absent
debt-funded M&A.
--Solid free cash flow (FCF) of $3 billion to $3.5 billion in
2015.
Fitch rates Teva as follows:
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
--IDR at 'BBB+', Outlook Stable.
Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.
--Senior unsecured bank facility at 'BBB+'.
Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Company LLC
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+'.
Teva Pharmaceutical Finance II, LLC
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+'.
Teva Pharmaceutical Finance IV, LLC
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+'.
Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Company, B.V.
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+'.
Teva Pharmaceutical Finance II, B.V.
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+'.
Teva Pharmaceutical Finance IV, B.V.
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+'.
Teva Pharmaceutical Finance V, B.V.
--Senior unsecured notes at'BBB+'.
Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Netherlands II B.V.
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+'.
