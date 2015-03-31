(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: European Hotels Dashboard 2015 here LONDON, March 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its first edition of the European Hotels Dashboard for 2015. This inaugural dashboard explores key themes affecting issuer credit profiles for the sector in Europe under the following headings: - Key Theme: Asset Strategy Will Define Hotel Operators' Credit Profile in 2015 - What Fitch is watching: our view on the hotel operators' evolving asset strategies, RevPar growth, expected de-leveraging pace and liquidity profiles - The ratings impact of the above The dashboard is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Kalthoum Sammari Associate Director +33 144 29 91 85 Fitch France S.A.S. 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Jean-Pierre Husband Director +44 20 3530 1155 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.