(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded SSGA
Europe Small Cap
Alpha Equity Fund Quality Rating to 'Excellent' from 'Strong'
and affirmed SSGA
EMU Alpha Equity Fund at 'Strong'. The funds are managed by
State Street Global
Advisors (SSGA).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Funds Presentation
SSGA Europe Small Cap Europe Alpha Equity Fund is a French law
investment fund
(FCP) with EUR83.2m of assets at end-February 2015. It invests
in European small
capitalisation equities, and seeks to outperform the MSCI Europe
Small Cap Index
by 3%-4%, while limiting its tracking-error target to 4%-5%.
SSGA EMU Alpha Equity Fund is a French SICAV with EUR140.9m of
assets at
end-February 2015. It invests in eurozone equities and aims to
outperform the
MSCI EMU Index by 2%-3% with a tracking-error target of 3%-4%.
The upgrade of the Europe Small Cap Europe Alpha Equity Fund
reflects its
consistent and robust performance, supported by a proprietary
quantitative stock
selection model, which is particularly well adapted to the large
and less
efficient European small cap market. Both funds follow an
active, systematic
investment approach relying on quantitative model inputs. They
are managed with
tight deviation limits relative to their benchmarks, avoid
capitalisation bias,
and seek a beta close to one. Bottom-up stock selection drives
the funds'
performance.
Investment Process
SSGA's quantitative models, based on specific attributes of
individual
companies, allow a consistent, systematic assessment of a vast
universe of
companies, identifying those that are attractively valued and
with growth
prospects. This is complemented by a dynamic top-down approach
to fine-tuning
the portfolio's positioning.
SSGA's strong quantitative governance practices and resources
support model
developments and enhancements.
Portfolio construction is disciplined and builds diversified
portfolios of small
active stock positions, drawing on an optimisation model that
combines the
model's stock ranking with risk constraints and transaction
costs consideration.
Proposed trades are then reviewed by the lead portfolio manager
(PM) against
recent news flows that may not have been captured by the model.
Resources
The experienced lead PMs of the two funds are supported by a
well-resourced
active equity team, comprising 20 PMs and nine quantitative
research analysts.
Investment resources are solid, including a global trading desk
and an
investment risk team of 16. The funds benefit from SSGA's
operational and risk
control framework. The IT environment supports well-controlled,
efficient
workflows.
Track Record
SSGA Europe Small Cap Alpha delivered a return of 143.1% over
five years to
February 2015, outperforming the Lipper Equity Europe Small&Mid
Cap category by
48.3%, and its reference index by 20.6%. The fund's reference
index was the S&P
Small Cap Europe Index until October 2013, when it switched to
the MSCI Small
Cap Europe Index (the latter index has returned 122.9% over five
years to end
February 2015). The fund has achieved the highest Lipper Leader
of '5' over
three, five and 10 years to February 2015, and is among the best
performing
quintile in its Lipper peer group over the same periods, as well
as since its
inception in 1998.
The second quarter of 2014 was challenging for the fund, but it
has been able to
recover rapidly, finding arbitrage and investment opportunities
in a large and
heterogeneous European small cap universe, which is less
macro-driven than the
large cap segment, illustrating the model's stock selection
ability. This
consistently strong track record enables the fund's rating
upgrade to
'Excellent'.
SSGA EMU Alpha has outperformed the index by 6.2% over 10 years
to February 2015
and achieved a Lipper Leader score for Consistent Return of '4',
'3' and '5'
over three, five and ten years, respectively. Last year proved
difficult for the
fund, especially during the second quarter, due to fund's
value/momentum bias.
Asset Manager
SSGA is the asset management arm of State Street Corporation
(AA-/Stable/F1+).
It is a global asset manager with USD2.45trn in assets under
management at
end-2014, including the assets of the SPDR Gold ETF
(approximately USD27.3bn at
end-2014), for which State
Street Global Markets, LLC, an affiliate of SSGA, serves as the
distribution
agent. Assets in active quantitative European equities were
USD3.9bn.
RATINGS SENSITIVITIES
The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the
investment or
operational processes, or in resources dedicated to the funds. A
material
adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating
drivers could
result in a downgrade of the ratings. For example, this may be
manifested in
significant structural deterioration in the funds' performance,
excessive risk
deviation from objectives, or substantial turnover in the
investment team. Key
person risk is limited for these funds, but model risk exists.
Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in
qualitative fund
analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a
Thomson Reuters
company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent,
forward-looking
assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and
consistency of
longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The
ratings focus on
the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance
drivers, risk
management, and the quality of the fund's operational
infrastructure.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Francois Vattement, CFA
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 92 75
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
Paris 75008
Secondary Analyst
Charlotte Quiniou, CFA
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 81
Committee Chairman
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1147
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44
203 530 1153,
Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Fund Quality Rating Criteria', dated 16
September 2014,
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
