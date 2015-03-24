(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A'
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings of Attorneys' Liability Assurance Society
Ltd. (ALAS
Ltd.) and Attorneys' Liability Assurance Society, Inc., A Risk
Retention Group
(ALAS Inc.). The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects ALAS' strong capitalization which Fitch
believes
provides sufficient cushion against high-severity, low-frequency
losses and the
potential for adverse reserve development, and is a key factor
supporting the
rating level.
Policyholders' surplus for ALAS Inc. totaled $594 million at
Dec. 31, 2014 and
traditional metrics, including operating leverage of 0.4x and
net leverage of
2.5x, were more conservative than statutory sector credit
factors (SCF) medians
for the 'AA' IFS ratings of 1.1x and 3.5x, respectively. ALAS'
score on Fitch's
Prism capital model was 'strong' at year-end 2013, and Fitch
expects the 2014
score to remain 'strong'.
The ratings also reflect unfavorable loss reserve experience
over the last
several years that continued in 2014 and drove the ratings
downgrade on Oct. 31,
2014. Adverse calendar-year reserve development deteriorated to
3.5% of prior
year-end reserves in 2014 compared with 0.6% for 2013, 12.7% for
2012 and 11.7%
for 2011. For 2010 and 2009 reserves developed favorably as a
percentage of
prior year-end reserves by 10.3% and 10.8%, respectively.
ALAS' exposure to reserve risk is high due to the
low-frequency/high-severity
nature of lawyers' professional liability (LPL) claims. Fitch
believes that
ALAS' reserve development trends do not reflect a fundamental or
systemic change
and recognizes this risk has been consistently managed. Other
LPL providers have
experienced similar results. However, as a monoline LPL insurer,
ALAS' higher
than average reserve risk and capital volatility is more readily
apparent
relative to more diversified insurers.
ALAS' accident year combined ratios (AY-CR) improved to 112.2%
for 2014, from
113.7% in 2013 and 126.2% in 2012. Fitch examines ALAS'
underwriting performance
over a relatively long time due to the inherent
low-frequency/high-severity
nature of the LPL line. While varying from year to year, ALAS'
AY CRs, including
member premium credits, have been very consistent over long
periods, averaging
117%, 114%, and 118% over the five-year, 10-year, and 20-year
periods ending
2014, respectively. ALAS has not paid premium credits to its
members since 2010
based in part on this underwriting experience.
Rating strengths also include ALAS' sustainable competitive
positioning with
superior business retention that is derived through its service
orientation to
member law firms in loss prevention and claims management. A
high-quality,
fixed-income portfolio provides sufficient liquidity to meet
policyholder
obligations.
An additional risk factor considered in the rating is the
above-average exposure
to equity and alternative investments at 75% of members' net
worth that adds a
potential source of capital volatility.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to a future downgrade
include a
deterioration in statutory net leverage at ALAS Inc. to greater
than 3.0x, the
failure to maintain a Prism score comfortably within the
'strong' category and a
sustained deterioration in the membership base. Fitch expects
reserve volatility
in the future, but adverse calendar-year reserves development
greater than 8% of
prior year-end reserves could also lead to a future downgrade.
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade going forward
include a Prism
score maintained in the 'very strong' category, continued growth
in the
membership base that demonstrates the value of ALAS'
underwriting franchise, and
a shift in reserve experience towards consistent favorable
reserve development.
