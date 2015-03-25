(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'B+' to New Zealand Baptist Savings &
Development Society
Incorporated (Baptist Savings). The Outlook is Stable. A full
list of rating
actions can be found at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs
Baptist Savings' Long-Term and Short-Term IDRs are constrained
by its high risk
appetite, low levels of capitalisation and modest earnings
considering its risk
profile. These factors are partly offset by the society's
funding and liquidity
strengths, niche market focus and stable asset quality.
Baptist Savings' risk appetite appears higher than other lending
institutions'
because there is a high concentration in church lending - an
area that other
financial institutions traditionally perceive to be of higher
risk due to the
potential for volatility in gift and donation income. Baptist
Savings is also
exposed to high borrower concentration with the 10 largest
accounting for 43% of
gross loans at the end of the financial year at 31 August 2014
(FYE14).
Provisioning levels are low, leaving the capital base vulnerable
to a downturn
in asset quality. The higher risk appetite is partly mitigated
by the low
loan-to-value ratio (LVR) across the portfolio and the society's
conservative
approach to growth.
The society's capital position in absolute terms is small and
its capital ratios
are weak relative to other similar-sized New Zealand-based
non-bank deposit
taking (NBDT) institutions. Outside of internal capital
generation, there are
limited sources of new capital, which limits Baptist Savings'
financial
flexibility. The acquisition of Presbyterian Savings &
Development Society
(PSDS) is likely to result in a modest improvement in the
ratios, although they
will remain below that of other NBDT institutions.
Fitch expects operating profitability to improve in FY15
following the
acquisition of PSDS and increase in Baptist Savings' scale.
However, the
earnings uplift is likely to be partly offset by increasing
regulatory and
compliance costs. Profitability levels are low relative to
Baptist Savings' risk
profile and limit its capacity to absorb potential losses from
any asset quality
downturns - this is a function of the society's focus as a
charitable lending
organisations. The increase in Baptist Savings' cost-to-income
ratio will
stabilise with the increase in scale, but could climb again if
revenue growth
does not outpace the rising regulatory and compliance costs.
Baptist Savings' loans are fully funded by a combination of
church and household
deposits. There is some level of depositor concentration. The
largest depositors
tend to be churches or church-related bodies that have the same
strategic goals
as Baptist Savings. Household deposits account for 50% of the
deposit base and
tend not to be wholly motivated by investment returns. The
reinvestment rates
are typically high at around 90% leading to a stable deposit
base. On-balance
sheet liquidity is adequate reflected in a loan-to-deposit ratio
of 55.8% at
FYE14. However, Baptist Savings has no access to the
repo-facilities of the
Reserve Bank of New Zealand.
Baptist Savings is a small financial institution with a simple
and transparent
business model. It focuses on providing loans to church and
church-related
entities to further the interests of the Christian community.
Baptist Savings
has a small franchise with a limited customer base, although it
benefits from
community support. Pricing power is moderate due to the niche
market segment.
Loan impairments and default have historically been very low and
are likely to
remain at similar levels in FY15, reflecting Baptist Savings'
business model and
work-out framework. The strong ratios are not reflective of the
credit and
concentration risk of Baptist Savings. In cases of hardship,
loans are typically
restructured to reduce the financial burden and repayment amount
for the
borrower. Notwithstanding this, the amount of interest income
written off over
FY11-FY14 has been low at NZD300,000 indicating the solid
performance of the
loan book.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs
Baptist Savings' IDRs are sensitive to developments in New
Zealand's Christian
community. If economic or social conditions were to materially
weaken, leading
to a sustained level of lower gift and donation income and/or a
reduction in
congregation numbers, Baptist Savings' ratings would face
downward pressure.
There would also be negative pressure on the ratings if the
member churches and
depositors lost confidence in the society, capital levels
declined and
concentration risks increased.
A significant improvement in Baptist Savings' risk appetite,
risk controls and
capital levels would be required for a positive rating change,
which is
considered unlikely in the short to medium term.
The rating actions are as follows:
New Zealand Baptist Savings & Development Society Incorporated:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR assigned at 'B+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR assigned at 'B'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jack Do
Associate Director
+61 2 8256 0355
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW
2000
Secondary Analyst
Andrea Jaehne
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Committee Chairperson
Parson Singha
Senior Director
+66 2 108 0151
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256
0326, Email:
leni.vu@fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria" dated 31
January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.