CHICAGO/LONDON, March 30 (Fitch) Fitch's Risk Radar has
identified eurozone
deflation as the largest potential risk to our credit ratings
portfolio, despite
the ECB's quantitative easing programme. This is because
approximately one-third
of Fitch's corporate finance ratings are based in the region and
as the world's
second-largest economy, largest importer and largest source of
cross- border
bank lending, deflation and weakness in the eurozone will have
knock-on effects
on other regions.
In a report published today Fitch discusses these and other
risks including
emerging market slowdown and persistent oil price pressure.
Underlying inflation remains subdued and longer-term inflation
expectations are
still below the ECB's target. QE should help reduce the risk of
prolonged
deflation in the eurozone through a weaker euro and a boost to
confidence. But
the ECB's previous easing measures, the introduction of targeted
longer-term
financing operations and private asset purchases, have so far
had a limited
impact on credit conditions and dynamics.
Downgrades would only occur if the bloc were heading into a
protracted
'Japan-style' deflation, which could lead to self-reinforcing
negative debt
dynamics, making the downward spiral difficult to reverse. This
is not our base
case.
Emerging markets face increasing pressures, primarily due to the
structural
adjustment in China and recession in Russia and Brazil.
Emerging-market growth,
which peaked at 6.9% in 2010, will slow to 3.6% in 2015, before
edging up to
4.2% in 2016, according to our forecasts. Lower prices of oil
and other
commodities and tighter US monetary policy may affect
emerging-market external
finances. The strong US dollar and higher US interest rates
could also expose
other emerging-market vulnerabilities, such as high leverage,
weak policy
frameworks and political fragilities, so the risks for emerging
markets are
increasing.
The sharp fall in the price of crude oil since last summer is
spurring spending
and growth in developed economies by shifting wealth to energy
consumers. At the
same time, persistently low crude oil prices expose
oil-dependent issuers across
multiple sectors to heightened risks resulting from declines in
revenue and cash
flow. The largest financial impact is being felt across a
disparate group of
energy-producing sovereigns, corporates and public finance
issuers whose
forecast revenue streams have been cut substantially as oil
prices have fallen
to around USD50 per barrel.
The Risk Radar report frames the potential impact macroeconomic
risks could have
on Fitch's ratings portfolio and their relative urgency. In
today's
interconnected markets, similar issues may have an impact on
multiple asset
classes. The Risk Radar provides independent and objective views
on potential
risks not currently incorporated in Fitch's base case analysis.
The Risk Radar is available on www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the link
above.
