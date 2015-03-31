(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, March 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that
it expects
risks to the Taiwanese banking sector from a cooling housing
market to be
contained. Macro-prudential measures and the likely reversal of
an accommodative
monetary policy have helped limit speculative house purchases
and the build-up
of systemic risks.
The sharp increase in house prices, which has been plateauing
since 4Q14, was
not a credit-fuelled one. Mortgage growth has been tepid since
2008.
Banks' mortgage risks are contained. The agency estimates
household debt
servicing would remain manageable under a severely stressed
scenario of a 200bp
interest rate hike - as long as low unemployment is sustained.
Mortgages for
owner-occupied properties, which are generally of lower risk,
dominate banks'
mortgage portfolio.
Low mortgage growth and easing regulations relating to overseas
risks (mainly
China) have led to an increase in offshore exposure. Fitch
expects loans at
Taiwanese banks' offshore banking units to continue to rise to
about 19% of
total loans by end-2016 from 8% at end-2009. Risk profiles would
rise if the
banks' profitability and loss-absorption buffers do not increase
to keep pace
with the higher credit risks and operational challenges that may
come with
heightened foreign exposure.
The report "APAC Banks: Chart of the Month - March 2015" is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media
release.
