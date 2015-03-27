(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed SSGA
Emerging Markets
Select Equity Fund's (SSGA EM Select) and SSGA Emerging Asia
Alpha Equity Fund's
(SSGA EM Asia) 'Strong' Fund Quality Ratings. The funds are
managed by State
Street Global Advisors (SSGA).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Funds Presentation
SSGA EM Select is a Luxembourg SICAV with EUR294m of assets at
end-February
2015. It invests in global emerging markets equities with a bias
towards
smaller, less liquid markets relative to market cap-weighted
indices.
SSGA EM Asia is a French SICAV with EUR160m of assets at
end-February 2015. It
invests in equity stocks from the eight countries making up the
MSCI Emerging
Markets Asia Index.
Both funds follow an active long-only approach, combining
quantitative and
fundamental inputs. Country allocation and bottom-up stock
selection drive their
investment strategies.
Investment Process
SSGA's quantitative models allow a consistent, systematic
assessment of
countries and of a vast universe of companies, identifying those
that are
attractively valued and with growth prospects. SSGA's strong
quantitative
governance practices and resources support model developments
and enhancements.
Portfolio managers' fundamental analysis both on markets and on
stocks that rank
high on the company's quantitative models provides additional
inputs that may
not be captured by the model and effectively limit model risks.
Portfolio construction is disciplined and builds diversified
portfolios of small
active stock positions, under risk-limiting constraints.
Portfolio managers also
draw, to a large extent, on the quantitative models and inputs
from the rest of
the team. Bi-weekly investment committees covering active
emerging market equity
strategies also aid the process.
Resources
The experienced lead PMs of the two funds are supported by a
well-resourced
active emerging market equity team, comprising 11 portfolio
managers, three
portfolio implementation specialists and three quantitative
analysts. Investment
resources are solid, including a global trading desk and an
investment risk team
of 16.
The funds benefit from SSGA's operational and risk control
framework. The IT
environment supports well-controlled, efficient workflows.
Track Record
SSGA EM Select has returned 25% and 13% over 1 and 3 years to
end-February 2015,
underperforming the benchmark by 4.5% and 5% (1.6% annualised)
over the two
periods respectively. The fund's performance in 2014 was in line
with benchmark.
The fund's investment strategy, by nature, leads to large
deviations in terms of
country allocation relative to the index as smaller, less liquid
countries are
overweighted and larger countries underweighted. Fitch
recognises this may, at
times, lead to performance deviation relative to the index
despite the fund
maintaining a beta close to one. More recently, political events
and central
bank interventions had proved challenging for the fund's model.
SSGA EM Asia has returned 37% and 34% over one and three years
respectively (net
of fees) to end-February 2015, underperforming its benchmark by
about 1% over
the two periods on an annualised basis. Performance is 2% above
the index since
the fund's inception (annualised).
Asset Manager
SSGA is the asset management arm of State Street Corporation
(AA-/Stable/F1+).
It is a global asset manager with USD2.45trn in assets under
management at
end-2014, including the assets of the SPDR Gold ETF
(approximately USD27.3bn at
end-2014), for which State
Street Global Markets, LLC, an affiliate of SSGA, serves as the
distribution
agent. Assets in active emerging markets equities were USD5bn.
RATINGS SENSITIVITIES
The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the
investment or
operational processes, or in resources dedicated to the fund. A
material adverse
deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating drivers
could result in a
downgrade of the ratings. For example, this may be manifested in
significant
structural deterioration in the funds' performance, an excessive
risk deviation
from objectives, or substantial turnover in the investment team.
Key person risk
is limited for these funds, but model risk exists.
Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in
qualitative fund
analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a
Thomson Reuters
company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent,
forward-looking
assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and
consistency of
longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The
ratings focus on
the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance
drivers, risk
management, and the quality of the fund's operational
infrastructure.
