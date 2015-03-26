(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, March 26 (Fitch) Growth prospects for Russian
mortgage lending
will depend on the authorities' measures to subsidize rates
and/or further
policy rate cuts, as significantly higher bank funding costs
have made
unsubsidized rates unaffordable for most borrowers, Fitch
Ratings says.
Segment asset quality is sound and significant rouble
depreciation will have
only a limited impact on major lenders, as they are less exposed
to FX mortgages
than some smaller banks. The Central Bank of Russia's (CBR)
recommendation that
banks convert FX mortgages into roubles at the end-3Q14 exchange
rate is
unlikely to be followed or enforced, as it could wipe out the
equity of some
banks.
The Russian authorities are planning to support mortgage growth
by subsidizing
interest rates for up to RUB400bn of new loans in 2015; this
compares to a
current mortgage loan stock of RUB3.7trn. State banks are likely
to be the main
providers under this programme, given their 70% share of total
mortgages
outstanding. We also expect that banks will issue about RUB300bn
of unsubsidized
mortgages this year. Net of repayments this will translate into
mortgage loan
growth of 5% (compared to a 3%-5% contraction without the
subsidy programme),
down sharply from 33% in 2014. However, as we expect car and
unsecured cash
loans to contract by at least 5%, mortgages will increase their
share of total
retail loans to above 35% at end-2015 from 32% at end-2014.
Growth beyond 2015 is uncertain, as it is unclear whether
macroeconomic
stability will allow authorities to reduce the policy rate
relatively quickly or
otherwise whether the government would be prepared to extend the
subsidy
programme due to its cost, which we estimate at a maximum of
RUB22bn per year.
This is calculated as a 5.5% subsidy (the difference between the
12% rate for
borrowers under the programme and current bank rates capped at
the CBR base rate
of 14%, plus 3.5%), multiplied by the RUB400bn programme limit.
Mortgage loan quality is good, with non-performing loans (NPLs)
at only 2% at
end-2014, but may deteriorate moderately because of the
recession, rouble
depreciation, and seasoning of the previously fast-growing loan
books. However,
banks' ultimate credit losses would be limited due to decent
collateral
coverage. The average loan-to-value ratio is 65%, providing a
reasonable buffer
in case property prices decline.
Rouble depreciation is not a big risk for the sector because
FX-denominated
mortgages (4% of the total) comprise only RUB132bn, or 2% of
sector equity, and
banks have virtually stopped their issuance. Sberbank, VTB24 and
Gazprombank
account for RUB25bn of total FX mortgages, which is small
relative to their
equity (less than 6% for VTB24 and around 1% for Sberbank and
Gazprombank).
However, this means concentrations and risks could be greater in
smaller banks.
Among Fitch-rated banks, Rosbank's subsidiary DeltaCredit and
Moskommertsbank
(MKB) are the most exposed, with FX-denominated mortgage loan
books equalling 2x
and 1.9x their end-2014 equity, respectively.
The bulk of FX mortgages in DeltaCredit are seasoned with an
average current
loan-to-value ratio of about 60%, resulting in an NPL ratio for
this book of
2.5%. MKB's FX mortgage book NPL ratio is much higher and the
bank launched a
restructuring programme for these loans. However this only
moderately reduces
asset quality risks. Weak loan quality is already reflected in
MKB's 'ccc'
Viability Rating (VR).
The CBR recently recommended that banks convert existing
dollar-denominated
mortgages into roubles at 39.4RUB/USD (about 30% below the
current rate) to
support borrowers. Banks have not followed the recommendation,
as it would lead
to losses and potential capital-requirement breaches for some of
them. It
therefore seems unlikely that the CBR will enforce this.
The biggest impact of such a conversion would be for
DeltaCredit, where an
estimated RUB10bn loss would erode almost all of its equity. For
MKB, the
theoretical loss would exceed 65% of end-2014 equity. For VTB24
and Rosbank the
losses would be more manageable at around RUB5.6bn (2% of
equity) and RUB3.1bn
(3% of equity) respectively. Sberbank and Gazprombank would feel
only a minor
impact.
