CHICAGO, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
of Alleghany
Corporation (Alleghany) as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-';
--Senior debt at 'BBB'.
Fitch has also affirmed the ratings of Alleghany's wholly owned
subsidiary
Transatlantic Holdings, Inc. (Transatlantic) as follows:
--IDR at 'A-';
--Senior debt at 'BBB+'.
In addition, Fitch has affirmed the 'A+' insurer financial
strength (IFS) rating
of Transatlantic's property/casualty reinsurance subsidiaries
and the 'A' IFS
rating of RSUI Group, Inc's (RSUI) property/casualty insurance
subsidiaries. The
Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of ratings is provided
at the end of
this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's affirmation of Alleghany's ratings reflects the
company's conservative
capitalization, reasonable financial leverage, sizable cash
position and
favorable financial flexibility, as well as potential exposure
to adverse
reserve development on sizable casualty reserves.
The ratings also reflect Fitch's negative sector outlook on
global reinsurance.
The current stressful reinsurance market conditions, with record
capitalization
levels of traditional reinsurers and the growing capacity
provided by
alternative capital providers, are promoting weaker pricing and
more generous
terms and conditions. This is leading to consolidation in the
reinsurance sector
as companies aim to enhance their relative competitive position.
Alleghany posted net earnings of $679 million in 2014, compared
to $628 million
for full year 2013. These favorable results are driven by solid
underwriting
performance in both its reinsurance and insurance segments, with
manageable
catastrophe losses and favorable loss reserve development at
Transatlantic and
RSUI.
Alleghany reported a consolidated combined ratio of 88.8% in
2014, which
included 2.2 points for catastrophe losses and 4.9 points of
favorable reserve
development, improved from 90.1% for 2013, which included 3.6
points for
catastrophe losses and 4.8 points of favorable reserve
development. Alleghany
continues to report reasonable underlying run-rate accident year
combined ratios
normalized for average catastrophes in the mid-90s.
Fitch believes that Alleghany utilizes a reasonable amount of
operating leverage
comparable to (re)insurer peers, with net premiums written to
statutory surplus
in 2014 of approximately 0.63x for the reinsurance operations
and 0.67x for the
insurance operations. Total GAAP stockholders' equity of $7.5
billion at Dec.
31, 2014 is up from $6.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2013, as favorable
net income and
an increase in unrealized investment gains was partially offset
by share
repurchases.
Alleghany's financial leverage ratio was reasonable for the
rating category at
19.4% as of Dec. 31, 2014, down slightly from 20.4% at Dec. 31,
2013. Operating
earnings-based interest coverage was a strong 9x in 2014 and
8.7x in 2013,
following 2x in 2012 as operating earnings improved with
manageable catastrophe
losses and favorable earnings contributions from Transatlantic.
Fitch expects
Alleghany to maintain coverage levels of at least 7x.
Alleghany maintained a beneficial amount of holding company cash
and marketable
securities of $1 billion at Dec. 31, 2014. Fitch believes that
this resource
provides the company an additional favorable cushion in meeting
potential
operating subsidiary company cash flow shortages and liquidity
to service its
debt.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include
significant adverse
loss reserve development; movement to materially below-average
underwriting or
operating performance; sizable deterioration in subsidiary
capitalization that
caused net written premiums-to-surplus to exceed 1.0x for
reinsurance operations
and 1.2x for insurance operations; financial leverage maintained
above 25%;
run-rate operating earnings-based interest and preferred
dividend coverage of
less than 7x; significant acquisitions that reduce the company's
financial
flexibility; and a substantial decline in the holding company's
cash position.
The key rating trigger that could result in an upgrade to
Alleghany's debt
ratings includes a continued reduction in Transatlantic's
outstanding senior
notes, as Alleghany's senior debt is subordinated to that of
Transatlantic.
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade over the long
term include
continued favorable underwriting results in line with higher
rated
property/casualty (P/C) (re)insurer peers and enhanced
competitive positioning
into a larger market position and size/scale while maintaining
strong
profitability with low earnings volatility. In addition, the
ratings of its
subsidiary, RSUI, could be upgraded should Fitch consider the
ratings core
relative to Transatlantic and apply a single group rating.
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Alleghany Corporation
--IDR at 'A-';
--$300 million 5.625% senior notes due Sept. 15, 2020 at 'BBB';
--$400 million 4.95% senior notes due June 27, 2022 at 'BBB';
--$300 million 4.9% senior debt due Sept. 15, 2044 at 'BBB'.
Transatlantic Holdings, Inc.
--IDR at 'A-';
--$367 million 5.75% senior notes due Dec. 14, 2015 at 'BBB+';
--$350 million 8.00% senior notes due Nov. 30, 2039 at 'BBB+'.
Transatlantic Reinsurance Company
Fair American Insurance and Reinsurance Company
--IFS at 'A+'.
RSUI Indemnity Company
Covington Specialty Insurance Company
Landmark American Insurance Company
--IFS at 'A'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The issuer did
not participate in the rating process, or provide additional
information, beyond
the issuer's available public disclosure.
