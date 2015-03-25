(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 25 (Fitch) The Federal budget outline put
forward by Republicans
in the US House of Representatives last week proposing limits on
Pell Grants
would provide little boost to private student loan demand,
should the education
proposals become appropriations later this year, says Fitch
Ratings. We believe
the larger impact would be to increase demand for loans
originated through the
US Department of Education's Federal Direct Loan Program (DLP).
Pell Grants, which are not loans and do not have to be repaid,
are need-based
grants to low-income students. Alternative sources of funding to
Pell Grants
have tended to be federal loans and not private student loans,
mostly due to
private lenders' focus on the opposite end of the borrower
spectrum.
The House budget proposal, along with the Senate proposal also
released last
week, can indicate the direction of appropriation bills that
will stipulate the
precise spending for US programs in the federal fiscal year
beginning Oct. 1.
Under the House proposal, the maximum Pell Grant award would be
capped at the
2015-2016 academic year level of $5,770 over the 10-year budget
window. While no
specific changes to the Pell Grant's eligibility criteria were
outlined in the
proposal, eligibility considerations may be up for debate in the
final education
appropriations. Limiting or curbing appropriations for the Pell
Grant program
would mean that students would need to fund a greater portion of
higher
education expenses through other sources, including other grants
and
scholarships, individual contributions (e.g. parent and student
income and
savings), federal loans, and private loans, with the latter
often being less
preferable for many borrowers.
Sallie Mae, Discover and Wells Fargo, which account for the vast
majority of all
private student loan originations in the US, have focused on
originating private
student loans with high cosigner rates (typically 85%+) and to
borrowers with
high FICO scores (typically 700+). Factors that could be more
meaningful drivers
of private student loan growth include rising tuition costs,
limited wage growth
or failure of DLP lending limits to keep pace with tuition
growth.
Historically, there has been an inverse relationship between the
availability of
federal program funds to students (such as Stafford Loans and
Pell Grants) and
private student loan originations, which can be seen in these
charts.
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/web_content/images/fw/fw-chart-20150325.htm
">
Click here to view related charts.
The charts show a steep decline in private student loan
originations from a peak
of $23.7 billion in academic year 2007-2008 to $6.5 billion in
academic year
2010-2011. Over the same period, funding for Stafford Loans and
Pell Grants
increased to $132.1 billion from $79.8 billion, while the number
of Stafford
loan borrowers increased to 17.8 million from 11.6 million and
Pell Grant
recipients increased to 9.3 million from 5.5 million. Other
factors contributed
to the decline in private student loan originations over the
review period,
including a reduction in lending to for-profit schools,
tightened underwriting
criteria, the exit from the business by several market players
and dislocation
in the capital markets.
Fitch expects regulatory, legislative and litigation risk within
the private
student loan industry to remain elevated over the near to
intermediate term.
Policymakers will continue to evaluate the potential benefits of
a number of
additional ideas. These include increasing the number of options
available to
distressed student loan borrowers, implementing programs to
incentivize student
loan borrowers to refinance existing loans, and enabling private
student loans
to be dischargeable in bankruptcy.
