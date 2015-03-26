(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-term foreign
currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of Denizbank T.A.S. and
Finansbank at
'BB+' and 'BBB-', respectively, and of Turk Ekonomi Bankasi A.S.
(TEB) and ING
Bank A.S. (INGBT) at 'BBB'. The Outlooks on all four banks are
Stable.
Parental support drives the IDRs of TEB and INGBT, whereas the
IDRs of Denizbank
and Finansbank are driven by their intrinsic strength.
The support-driven ratings of Deniz Finansal Kiralama A.S.
(Deniz Leasing) and
Joint-Stock Company Denizbank Moscow (Denizbank Moscow) have
also been affirmed.
Fitch has also assigned ratings to Finansbank's leasing
subsidiary, Finans
Finansal Kiralama (Finans Leasing). The ratings of these
entities are
support-driven and equalised with those of their parents. A full
list of rating
actions is at the end of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS and SUPPORT RATINGS
OF ALL BANKS;
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR OF FINANSBANK
The four banks are second-tier Turkish institutions, majority
owned by foreign
shareholders. They together represented 14% of total Turkish
banking sector
assets at end-2014. In Fitch's opinion, the subsidiaries are all
strategically
important to their parents. However, parental support drives the
IDRs and
National ratings only of TEB and INGBT, whose majority
shareholders are BNP
Paribas (A+/Stable/a+) and ING Bank N.V. (A+/Negative/a),
respectively.
In the case of Denizbank (majority owned by Sberbank of Russia
(BBB-/Negative/bbb-) and Finansbank (majority owned by National
Bank of Greece
(NBG; B-/RWN/b-), the banks' IDRs and National ratings are
driven by their
intrinsic financial strength, as reflected in their 'bb+' and
'bbb-' Viability
Ratings (VR). At its current level, Denizbank's 'BB+' IDR is
also underpinned by
potential support from Sberbank. TEB's and INGBT's 'BBB'
Long-term foreign
currency IDRs are capped at Turkey's 'BBB' Country Ceiling.
Their 'BBB+'
Long-term local currency IDRs also take into account country
risks.
Deniz Leasing's, Denizbank Moscow's and Finans Leasing's
support-driven IDRs and
National Ratings are equalised with those of their parent banks.
In Fitch's view
this takes into account the close integration with the parents,
including
sharing risk assessment systems, customers, branding and
management resources.
Finansbank's '3' Support Rating and 'BB-' Support Rating Floor
reflect Fitch's
view that there is a moderate probability of support from the
Turkish
government, if required, given the bank's position as a
second-tier bank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SUPPORT
RATINGS OF ALL BANKS;
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR OF FINANSBANK
TEB's and INGBT's IDRs are sensitive to changes in Turkey's
Country Ceiling,
although this is not expected at present, given the Stable
Outlook on the
sovereign ratings. The ratings could also be downgraded if there
was a
multi-notch downgrade of either BNPP or ING Bank N.V., or a
sharp reduction in
the respective parents' commitment to their subsidiaries.
Neither scenario is
anticipated by Fitch.
The Long-term IDRs of Finansbank are sensitive to changes in the
bank's VR.
The Long-term IDRs of Denizbank could be upgraded in case of a
material
strengthening of its standalone profile, reflected in an upgrade
of the VR, or
an upgrade of Sberbank (currently unlikely, given the Negative
Outlook on the
parent's ratings). The Long-term IDRs would only come under
downward pressure in
case of a weakening of both the bank's standalone profile and
potential parental
support.
The SRF of Finansbank could be downgraded if (i) the Turkish
sovereign is
downgraded; (ii) the foreign currency position of the bank, or
more generally
Turkey's external finances, deteriorate considerably, or (iii)
Fitch believes
the sovereign's propensity to support the bank has reduced. The
introduction of
bank resolution legislation in Turkey aimed at limiting
sovereign support for
failed banks could negatively impact Fitch's view of support
propensity, and
hence the bank's SR and SRF; however, Fitch does not expect this
in the short
term. An upward revision of the SRF is unlikely unless there is
a marked
strengthening of the sovereign's ability to support banks in
foreign currency.
The IDRs of Deniz Leasing, Denizbank Moscow and Finans Leasing
are sensitive to
changes in their respective parents' IDRs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs
The VRs of all four banks consider their exposure to the
volatile Turkish
operating environment, which continues to be characterised by
uneven economic
growth, interest rate and exchange rate volatility and some
policy tensions. The
ratings also consider the banks' only moderate, but stable,
franchises and
limited scale, which hinder their cost efficiency, but also
their generally
reasonable asset quality and performance metrics.
Capitalisation is a key driver of Finansbank's 'bbb-' VR. The
bank's Fitch core
capital (FCC)/ weighted risks ratio of 12.8% at end-2014
compared favourably
with peers and should be further strengthened as a result of the
bank's planned
IPO in 2015. Capital levels are an important factor offsetting
its fairly high
risk appetite, ongoing rapid expansion into SME lending (up
45.7% in 2014), high
exposure to unsecured retail loans (31.1% of the portfolio at
end-2014) and a
higher level of non-performing loans compared with both peers
and the sector
average.
The VR is also supported by the bank's solid pre-impairment
operating profit,
which provides a reasonable buffer to absorb unexpected credit
losses, and by
management's established track record in steering the bank
through different
credit cycles.
Finansbank's VR also reflects Fitch's view of low contagion risk
from its
parent, NBG. Asset exposures to NBG, or Greece more generally,
are negligible,
and funding from the parent is limited (end-2014: mainly
subordinated debt,
TRY2.1bn in total). Despite Greece's prolonged economic crisis,
Finansbank has
suffered no deposit outflows, no reputational damage, no loss of
franchise or
loss of market access. This continues to be the case as
Finansbank has
maintained a stable funding and liquidity position in recent
months while NBG
experienced outflows.
Denizbank's 'bb+' VR reflects its weaker capitalisation than at
peer banks,
reflected in its end-2014 FCC/weighted risks ratio of 8.2%, and
its recent rapid
loan growth. Fitch expects FCC will improve by 50-70bp upon the
conversion of
TRY550m subordinated loans to core capital, planned for 2Q15. At
the same time,
the VR is supported by the bank's still limited non-performing
loan generation,
reasonable profitability and moderate reliance on third-party
wholesale funding.
Loan growth is likely to be moderate in the near- to medium-term
given capital
constraints.
US and European sanctions imposed against Sberbank group in 2014
have not yet
notably affected Denizbank's performance. Denizbank has been
removed from the US
sanction list (but not the European Union one). However,
prolonged sanctions
could limit Denizbank's access to foreign currency funding while
also resulting
in higher funding costs and disruption to its trade finance
business. Fitch
assesses the bank's reputational risk in the Turkish market to
be limited given
its strong local brand and perceived limited reliance on
Sberbank.
TEB's 'bbb-' VR considers its consistently sound performance and
asset quality
track record to date. This reflects the bank's more moderate
risk appetite and
tighter underwriting standards compared with peers. However, its
capitalisation
is only moderate and could come under pressure if the pace of
loan growth
outstrips internal capital generation.
INGBT's 'bb+' VR is one notch lower than those of Finansbank and
TEB. This
continues to reflect its weaker earnings profile and a funding
structure that is
still heavily dependent on its parent. INGBT's franchise also
lags that of its
peers, with a deposit share of around 1.8%, lower than Denizbank
(6.1%), TEB
(3.8%) and Finansbank (4%).
Impaired loans (NPL) as a percentage of total loans were
moderate at TEB, INGBT
(both at 2.5%) and Denizbank (3%) at end-2014, but higher at
Finansbank (5.3%),
reflecting the latter's greater, although declining, exposure to
the retail
segment. Furthermore restructured loans represent up to 3% of
total loans at the
four banks. NPL specific reserve coverage is highest at
Finansbank (75% at
end-2014), which Fitch considers acceptable especially
considering the high
level of recoveries made by the bank each year, followed by
INGBT's 61%, which
Fitch considers only moderate. However, the net NPL exposure
relative to FCC is
low in all cases (under 10% at end-2014) and a high proportion
of lending is
backed by tangible collateral at all four banks.
Margins have fallen at each of the banks, with the exception of
TEB, in recent
years, reflecting greater competition and tighter regulation of
consumer
lending. Pre-impairment profit was close to 2% of average assets
at TEB,
Denizbank and INGBT in 2014, but almost 3% at Finansbank,
reflecting its greater
exposure to higher-margin loans.
The FCC/weighted risks ratios of TEB (10% at end-2014) and INGBT
(9%) are,
similar to that of Denizbank, significantly below the market
average and ratios
of domestically-owned peers. In part, this reflects significant
contributions of
subordinated debt from parent institutions, which helped to
maintain total
regulatory capital ratios at 13%-14% at each of the three banks.
Funding at all four banks is sourced primarily from customer
deposits. However,
wholesale funding has become more significant. At end-2014 the
banks'
loans/deposit ratios were all in excess of 100%, having risen
further year on
year to 170% at INGBT, 134% at Finansbank and 125% at TEB.
However, Denizbank's
loans/deposit ratios fell to a more reasonable 106% at end-2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs
An upgrade of the banks' VRs is unlikely in the foreseeable
future due to the
challenging operating environment in Turkey and the already
fairly high level of
the banks' ratings.
Downward pressure on VRs could arise in case of increased loan
impairment,
especially in unsecured retail/SME portfolios and foreign
currency loans
extended to unhedged borrowers, particularly if this results in
a reduction in
the banks' capital ratios.
Finansbank's VR is dependent on it continuing to maintain a high
level of
capital, and a material reduction in the bank's capital ratios
would likely
result in a downgrade of the VR. NBG is required to dilute its
ownership of
Finansbank to 60% from the current 99% by end-2015 under its
restructuring plan.
Finansbank's planned share offering has been postponed in
anticipation of more
favourable market conditions. Should it go ahead, management
estimate that it
would have a positive impact of 300bp on the bank's regulatory
capital ratios.
A Turkish sovereign downgrade could also lead to a downgrade of
the banks' VRs
but this is not our base case in light of the Stable Outlook on
the sovereign
rating.
The rating actions are as follows:
Denizbank, Deniz Finansal Kiralama and Joint-Stock Company
Denizbank Moscow
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at to 'BB+';
Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating (Denizbank only): affirmed at 'bb+';
Support Ratings: affirmed at '3'
National Ratings: Denizbank and Deniz Finansal Kiralama affirmed
at 'AA(tur)';
Stable Outlook and CJSC Denizbank Moscow affirmed at 'AA+(rus)';
Stable Outlook
Finansbank:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-';
Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
National Rating: affirmed at 'AA+(tur)'; Stable Outlook
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB-'
Senior unsecured long-term debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Finans Finansal Kiralama:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: assigned at 'BBB-';
Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: assigned at 'F3'
Support Rating: assigned at '2'
National Rating: assigned at 'AA+(tur)'; Stable Outlook
ING Bank A.S.:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable
Outlook
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(tur)'; Stable
Outlook
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Turk Ekonomi Bankasi:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable
Outlook
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(tur)'; Stable
Outlook
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured long-term debt: affirmed at 'BBB'/'F3'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Janine Dow (Denizbank, Finansbank)
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1464
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Lindsey Liddell (TEB, INGBT)
Director
+44 20 3530 1008
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Aslan Tavitov (Denizbank Moscow, Deniz Leasing, Finans Leasing)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 70 65
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya Str, 26
Moscow
Secondary Analysts
Janine Dow (TEB)
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1464
Aslan Tavitov (Denizbank, INGBT)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7065
Radu Gheorghiu (Finansbank, Finans Leasing, Deniz Leasing)
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1253
Alyona Plakhova (Denizbank Moscow)
Analyst
+7 495 956 24 09
Committee Chair
James Watson
Managing Director
+7495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
