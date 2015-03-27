(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Guangzhou R&F
Properties Co.
Ltd's (BB/Stable) 2014 annual results are in line with
expectations and have no
impact on the Chinese property developer's rating.
Guangzhou R&F's contracted sales in 2014 increased 29% to
CNY54.4bn, but it
missed its contracted sales target of CNY60bn, reflecting the
continued slowdown
in the Chinese residential property market. Its 2014 contracted
sales by gross
floor area rose 20% to 4.05m sqm, while the average selling
price (ASP) for
contracted sales increased 7.7% to CNY13,432 per sqm.
EBITDA margin dropped to 28.2% in 2014 from 33.7% in 2013 due to
lower
recognition of commercial property sales and lower recognised
ASP. Churn
weakened and the ratio of total contracted sales to total debt
was at 0.65x at
end-2014, slightly lower than the 0.69x a year earlier. Fitch
expects EBITDA
margin to improve to around 30% and contracted sales to total
debt to rise to
around 0.7x-0.8x in the next 12-18 months, supported by an
increase in
commercial property sales recognition and higher overall
contracted ASP in 2015.
The company's total debt was driven higher by issuance of
perpetual securities
during 2014. The company's outstanding perpetuals rose to
CNY15.6bn at end-2014
from CNY1bn at end-2013, sending total debt, including
perpetuals, 35.6% higher
to CNY83.3bn at end-2014 from CNY61.4bn at end-2013. As a
result, leverage,
measured by net debt/adjusted inventory, increased to 51.7% at
end-2014 from
44.1% at end-2013, but Fitch expects this to improve due to
normalised land bank
acquisition in 2015-2016.
The company's management has indicated that its land
acquisitions are likely to
return to normal levels of around CNY5bn-7bn in 2015-2016. This
will help the
company to manage its total debt in the next 12-18 months, after
it purchased
substantial amounts of land with premium payments of around
CNY41.5bn in
2013-2014.
For a more detailed analysis of the rating drivers and
sensitivities for
Guangzhou R&F, please refer to the rating action commentary
"Fitch Revises
Guangzhou R&F's Outlook to Stable from Positive', dated 8
September 2014 and
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
2801, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Michelle Leong
Associate Director
+852 2263 9929
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.