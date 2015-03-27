(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has affirmed HSBC
Sri Lanka
Branch's (HSBCSL) National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(lka)'. The
Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
HSBCSL's rating is at the highest end of the National Rating
scale and reflects
the credit profile and financial strength of The Hongkong and
Shanghai Banking
Corporation Limited (HKSB; Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR): AA-/Stable).
The rating is tied to HKSB's IDR because of HSBCSL's legal
status as a branch of
HKSB, which makes HSBCSL an extension of the same legal entity
as HKSB. HKSB's
rating is higher than Sri Lanka's Long-Term Local and Foreign
Currency IDRs of
'BB-' with Stable Outlook, and as a result, HSBCSL's rating on
the National
Rating scale is mapped to 'AAA(lka)'. Fitch believes that
support from HKSB
would be forthcoming if required, subject to any regulatory
constraints on
remitting money into Sri Lanka.
HSBCSL has a competitive advantage over its peers as it can rely
on its parent
for access to foreign-currency funding. It therefore recorded a
higher loan
growth of 20% in 9M14 compared to industry average of 5% due to
the increase in
demand for foreign-currency denominated loans. HSBCSL's
portfolio focuses on
large corporate customers active in the export and import trade,
with corporate
lending accounting for 75% of loans at end-2014. HSBCSL has
exposure to the
retail segment through its credit card operations (11% of loan
book) and
personal lending (10% of loan book). HSBCSL continues to have a
strong market
position in its credit card business.
HSBCSL funds its operations largely through corporate deposits
and group
borrowings. HKSB has demonstrated support to HSBCSL in the form
of funding,
which accounted for 39% of HSBCSL's total funding as at
end-September 2014.
HSBCSL is the largest Fitch-rated foreign bank branch in Sri
Lanka, and the
sixth-largest licensed commercial bank, accounting for 5.9% of
banking sector
assets at end-9M14. It accounted for less than 1% of HKSB's
assets at
end-September 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade of HSBCSL rating could result from HKSB's rating
falling below Sri
Lanka's IDR. Any changes to Fitch's expectation of support from
HKSB could also
have a negative impact on the rating.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
