MILAN/BARCELONA/LONDON, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Italian
City of Rome's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR)
at 'BBB' and Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2'. The
Outlook is Negative.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that Rome's long term
direct debt will
remain low at 25%-30% of the budget in 2014-2016. The Negative
Outlook reflects
uncertainty surrounding the efficacy of measures to overcome the
city's current
deficit.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fiscal performance: Rome posted a small operating deficit in
2014, according to
preliminary figures when adjusted for difficult-to-collect
revenue. We expect
adjusted operating revenue to remain almost stable at EUR4.7bn
in the medium
term, as growth in the tax base and fees offsets cuts in
national subsidies.
Rome aims to divest minor municipal companies as well as
streamline rents,
social services (EUR130m) maintenance (EUR40m) and service
contracts such as
those with municipal transport companies ATAC (EUR70m) in order
to overcome
longstanding losses.
Institutional framework: Rome continues to benefit from ad-hoc
financial support
measures, for example in the form of Gestione Commissariale del
Comune di Roma,
which took on Rome's EUR6bn of liabilities that pre-dated 2008,
and the
2014-2016 recovery plan initiated by the national government.
The latter
envisages a cumulated EUR0.5bn of revenue rise and spending
cuts. At the same
time Rome remains subject to reductions in national subsidies
amid Italy's
efforts to narrow its deficit and reduce debt. On balance,
Fitch considers
Italian inter-governmental relations as neutral to Rome's
ratings.
Debt: Fitch expects Rome's direct debt to remain at around
EUR1.2bn in
2015-2016, or 30% of the budget, absorbing a modest 2% of
revenue for debt
servicing. In Fitch view, debt is, however, set to grow over the
medium-to
long-term as the city prepares to host the Vatican Jubilee in
2016 and to
compete to host the 2024 Olympic Games.
Management: Pending the reform of municipal services, Rome's
rigid cost
structure may make it difficult to implement sustained cost
curtailment, with
risks that the same costs will resume in the future. A new
accounting system
with subsequent implementation of more accurate forecasts may
help strengthen
the tax and fee collection rate towards 95%. While prolonged
economic weakness
may exacerbate Rome's difficult-to-collect revenue issue, which
Fitch estimates
at about EUR200m per year, the city has EUR1bn of provisions for
doubtful
receivables to partly offset liquidity risk (arising from
revenue/spending
gaps).
Economy: Rome's economy remains based on one of the most
developed tertiary
sectors among other Italian cities, particularly for tourism,
other than
commerce. This results in a GDP per capita that is 30% above the
EU average.
Fitch expects Rome's GDP to have contracted by about 0.5% in
2014, but to
increase by 0.5% in 2015, on the back of growing tourism (up 5%
in 2014).
Tourism remains a key growth driver, with spending by visitors
at nearly 10% of
local GDP.
As the capital of Italy, a large number of public institutions,
including
embassies, are based in Rome, making the city's economy less
sensitive to market
fluctuations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be downgraded if the implementation of
recovery plan fails to
restore the operating balance to surplus, and consequently to
cover debt-service
requirements.
Conversely a current surplus keeping the debt-to-current balance
ratio at below
50 years could lead to the Outlook being revised to Stable.
ASSUMPTIONS
Pending more information on the cost-related impact of the
Vatican Jubilee in
2015-2016, Fitch assumes no major effect on Rome's trend of
operating balance.
