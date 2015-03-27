(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Russian Banks Datawatch 2M15
here
MOSCOW/LONDON, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the
latest edition
of the 'Russian Banks Datawatch', a monthly publication of
spreadsheets with key
data from Russian banks' statutory accounts. The latest issue
includes balance
sheet figures as of 1 March 2015, as well as changes in February
2015. In
addition, charts indicate changes in the last month for Russia's
main
state-related, privately-owned, foreign-owned and retail banks.
Fitch notes the following key developments in February 2015:
- Corporate loans decreased by RUB1.2trn (-3.4%) in nominal
terms in February,
but adjusted for 11.1% rouble appreciation against the US dollar
they increased
by RUB300bn (0.9%);
- Retail lending dropped by a moderate RUB172bn (-1.5%) in
nominal terms, or by
RUB124bn (-1.1%) adjusted for currency valuation effects. All
specialised retail
banks deleveraged, with loan books contracting by 1-4% in
February.
- Customer funding decreased by RUB2trn (4.4%) in nominal terms,
while net of
rouble appreciation there was modest growth of RUB173bn (0.4%).
The latter
comprised a healthy RUB385bn (2.1%) inflow of retail deposits
and RUB212bn
(-0.8%) outflow of corporate funding (excluding funds of
government entities).
- Government funding decreased by a nominal RUB336bn in
February, but adjusted
for rouble appreciation by a more moderate RUB177bn (-1.9%). The
latter
consisted of RUB866bn repayments of rouble funding (of which
RUB568bn to the CBR
and RUB363bn to Finance Ministry and other state entities'
deposits increased by
RUB65bn) and a RUB670bn increase of FX borrowing from CBR.
- CBR funding of the sector in foreign currency reached USD32bn
at 1 March, an
increase of USD11bn from 1 February, which accounts for the bulk
of the USD16bn
decrease of the CBR's FX reserves in that period. Of the
increase USD5.1bn was
provided to VTB and USD2.7bn to Otkritie; these banks are also
the main users of
CBR FX funding, with USD5.2bn and USD12.2bn outstanding,
respectively, at 1
March.
- The sector reported a RUB26bn net loss in February (-4.8%
annualised ROE). The
largest losses of RUB21bn each were posted by VTB group and
Alfa. Alfa's
earnings were undermined by FX-revaluation losses, as the rouble
appreciated,
offsetting similarly large FX gains in January; Alfa's net
income for 2M15 was
around RUB9bn (ROE of 31%).
- Additionally, the sector in January-February recognised
RUB44bn of negative
adjustments to last year's profits (equal to 9% of 2014 income)
due to
subsequent events accounting. The largest negative adjustments
were made by
Gazprombank (RUB7.7bn, 42% of 2014 profit), Sberbank (RUB6.4bn,
2%) and Otkritie
(RUB4bn, 27%).
- Among specialised retail banks, only Sovcombank and Tinkoff
were profitable in
February, with RUB1.6bn and RUB0.5bn of net income,
respectively. Russian
Standard reported a loss of RUB2.5bn, Home Credit RUB2bn, Orient
Express
RUB1.1bn, OTP RUB0.9bn and Svyaznoy RUB0.7bn.
- The average total capital ratio (N1, 10% required minimum) of
the 100 sample
banks remained almost unchanged in February. As at end-2M15,
six banks in the
sample (of those publishing capital ratios) had a total capital
ratio below 11%:
Bank of Moscow (10.1%), AK Bars Bank (10.8%), Krayinvestbank
(10.3%), Svyaznoy
Bank (10.6%), Express-Volga Bank (10.8%), Moscow Industrial Bank
(10.4%).
Additionally, Promsvyazbank had a tight Core Tier 1 ratio of
5.8% (minimum 5%),
while Novikom, UBRIR and Express-Volga had Tier 1 ratios below
7% (minimum 6%).
Fondservisbank, Rost, Kedr and Trust - four banks under
temporary administration
- had capital ratios below required minimums as of end-February.
The latest Datawatch is available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the
link above.
Contact:
Anton Lopatin
Director
+7 495 956 70 96
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Ruslan Bulatov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 82
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 24 08
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
