(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed LO
Funds - Absolute
Return Bond's (ARBF) 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating. The fund is
managed by
Lombard Odier Investment Managers (LOIM).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fund Profile
ARBF is a sub-fund of LO Funds, Lombard Odier's Luxembourg SICAV
which is UCITS
IV- compliant. Launched in July 2010, ARBF is a fixed income
absolute return
fund with EUR429m of assets as of February 2015. The fund aims
to generate
returns of 2%-3% in excess of its cash benchmark over a cycle
with a target
volatility of 5%. The fund invests both long and short, across
developing and
emerging markets, predominantly in cash bonds and derivatives.
Investment Process
The portfolio consists of a macro book (run by two co-lead
portfolio managers
(PMs)) to reflect the team's top-down views, combined with four
sub-portfolios
that are run independently by four individual PMs. Each of the
four PMs has a
specialised area of investment.
The fund's flexibility to dynamically allocate risk between
alpha drivers is a
key differentiator to peers. Risk budgets are allocated to each
book, in terms
of volatility limits and stop-loss limits (rolling over a range
of time
periods), and are monitored by LOIM's independent risk team to
limit fund
drawdown.
Resources
The global fixed income and macro team consists of seven
members. The lead PM,
Gregor Macintosh, has run the fund since inception and has 20
years' investment
experience. The co-lead PM, Grant Peterkin, joined LOIM in March
2013, with 17
years' experience. In early 2014, two emerging market FX and
rates micro books
(each focusing on a separate continent) were merged into one
emerging market
macro fundamental book. The previous two PMs left LOIM, and the
emerging market
micro book is now run by Roper Strype. He has significant
experience in managing
global macro funds.
The fund is supported by LOIM's infrastructure, notably two
independent
investment risk managers specifically involved in this fund and
by LOIM's
central functions, including IT and middle office.
Track Record
The fund (EUR IA share class, net of fees) has returned 2.4%
over three years to
end-February 2015, compared with 5.2% for the Lipper Global
Absolute Return EUR
Low category and 6.5% for EONIA + 200bps. The performance of the
fund since
inception has been predominately driven by the macro risk book.
Relatively poor
performance in 2013 and 2014 has been mostly caused by the
fund's short credit
positioning.
The fund has recently amended its return target to cash + 2%-3%
from cash + 4%.
The fund has aimed to generate returns of around 2% in excess of
inflation.
Historically, inflation expectations also have been around 2%.
The absolute
return target has been lowered in part to reflect current
economic conditions.
Fitch believes this is a more appropriate target given the risk
guidelines the
fund adheres to.
Asset Manager
LOIM is the asset management division of the Swiss private bank
Lombard Odier
SCA (AA-/Stable/F1+). The company managed USD47bn as at
end-December 2014,
including USD2.1bn in absolute return products. The
infrastructure is well
suited to the investment process.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the
investment or operational
processes, or resources dedicated to the fund. A material
adverse deviation from
Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could result in a
downgrade. For
example, this may be manifested in a structural deterioration in
the fund's
performance as measured by drawdown, excessive volatility or
underperformance
relative to objective and peers.
After a relatively poor 2013 and 2014, any further deterioration
in the fund's
performance compared with its objective and peers will put
downward pressure on
the fund's rating. Fitch considers there is currently limited
potential for a
positive rating action due to the fund's already high rating.
Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in
qualitative fund
analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a
Thomson Reuters
company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent,
forward-looking
assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and
consistency of
longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The
ratings focus on
the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance
drivers, risk
management, and the quality of the fund's operational
infrastructure.
For more information, please see
www.fundmanagement.fitchratings.com
To receive forthcoming Fund Quality Rating research, opt in here
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Richard Woodrow, CFA
Associate Director
+44 203 530 1388
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Committee Chairperson
Davie Rodriguez, CFA
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0386
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
The sources of information used to assess this rating were the
public domain and
LOIM.
Applicable criteria, 'Fund Quality Rating Criteria', dated 16
September 2014,
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
