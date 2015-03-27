(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Standard Chartered
PLC's (SC; AA-/Negative/F1+/aa-) issue of perpetual subordinated
contingent
convertible securities (CCS) a final rating of 'BBB'. The US
dollar-denominated
CCS priced on 26 March 2015 and are due to settle on 2 April
2015, with an
expected issuing amount of USD2bn. The securities have an
initial fixed rate of
6.5% and the first call date is 2 April 2020.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The CCS are rated five notches below SC's 'aa-' Viability Rating
(VR). They are
notched twice for loss severity to reflect the additional Tier 1
(AT1)
instruments' conversion into common shares on a breach of a
consolidated 7% CRD
IV fully loaded common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio trigger. Three
additional
notches apply for the CCS' non-performance risk due to fully
discretionary
coupons.
Interest payments will be restricted if SC has insufficient
distributable items
or if it fails to meet the combined buffer capital requirements
that will be
gradually introduced from 2016. Additional non-performance risk
stems from the
possibility that the combined buffer requirements for SC could
change over time,
and that additional buffers for cyclicality or sector
concentrations could be
introduced. The increase in the Pillar 2A requirement in 2014 to
around 115bp
(2013: 0.7%), of which 56% has to be met by CET1, demonstrates
this risk.
SC's consolidated end-point ratio stood at 10.7% at end-2014,
providing SC with
a buffer of USD6.8bn or 200bp over its indicative consolidated
minimum CET1
requirement of 8.7%, applicable from 1 January 2019. The
indicated ratio is made
up of 4.5% CET1 requirement under Pillar 1, 0.65% under Pillar
2A, a capital
conservation buffer of 2.5% and a 1% G-SIB buffer. This means
CCS
non-performance by way of non-payment of coupon is likely to
occur before SC
breaches the 7% CET1 conversion trigger in the notes.
The CCS' rating captures Fitch's expectation that SC will
continue to accrete
solid levels of capital. Its track record is strong with an
average of 93bp
capital retained annually between 2005 and 2014, even though
capital generation
slowed to 17bp net of dividends (79bp gross) in 2014. Management
targets to
increase its consolidated fully loaded CET1 ratio to 11%-12% in
2015.
If the securities are fully converted, holders of the new CCS
would account for
7% of SC's enlarged share base.
Fitch has assigned 100% equity credit to the securities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As the CCS are notched down from SC's VR, their rating is mostly
sensitive to
any change in this rating, which is likely to be downgraded over
the next one to
two years should Fitch conclude that the bank's capital position
relative to its
risks and to peers has weakened.
The CCS' rating is also sensitive to a wider notching, which
could arise if
Fitch changes its assessment of the probability of their
non-performance
relative to the risk captured in SC's VR. This could arise due
to a change in
Fitch's assessment of capital management at SC, reducing the
holding company's
flexibility to service the securities or an unexpected shift in
regulatory
buffer requirements, for example.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited.
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway
Hong Kong SAR
Secondary Analyst
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel:
+852 2263 9935,
Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Bank Rating Criteria, dated 20
March 2015, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
