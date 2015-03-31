(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, March 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Indonesia-based
PT Astra Sedaya Finance's (ASF; BBB-/Stable) USD1bn senior
unsecured euro
medium-term note (EMTN) programme and USD300m three-year senior
notes issued
under the programme a final rating of 'BBB-'. This follows the
completion of the
note issue and the receipt of final documents conforming to
information
previously received. The final rating is same as the expected
rating assigned on
19 March 2015.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are rated as the same level as ASF's Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' in accordance with Fitch
criteria. ASF's ratings
reflect Fitch's expectation of a high probability of support
from its majority
shareholder, PT Astra International Tbk (AI). Fitch considers
ASF to be a
strategically important subsidiary of AI because ASF accounts
for a sizeable
portion (around 30% in 2014) of the parent's automobile credit
sales. The
support also reflects AI's 86% effective ownership of ASF and
the finance
company's strong synergies and integration with the parent.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating on the senior unsecured notes would be directly
impacted by any
changes in ASF's IDR. Any significant decline in AI's ownership
and/or ASF
contribution to AI would exert downward pressure on ASF's
ratings. However,
Fitch believes this scenario is unlikely in the foreseeable
future, given ASF's
strategic importance to AI's automotive business. ASF's ratings
are also
sensitive to Fitch's assessment of AI's credit profile; any
change of the AI's
assessment will likely lead to a review of ASF's IDRs.
Contacts:
Primary Analysts
Ambreesh Srivastava
Senior Director
+65 67967218
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-5 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Julita Wikana
Director
+62 21 2988 6808
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions
Rating Criteria",
dated 20 March 2015, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.