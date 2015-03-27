(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China-based
Bank of
Communications Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (BOCOM Leasing) a
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of 'A' and a Short-Term IDR of 'F1'. The
Outlook is Stable.
BOCOM Leasing was established by Bank of Communications Co.,
Ltd. (BOCOM;
A/Stable) in 2007 as its wholly owned leasing arm. The company
is among the
largest lessors in China with total assets of CNY111bn as of
end-3Q14. BOCOM is
one of the five state-owned commercial banks in China.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BOCOM Leasing's Long-Term IDR of 'A' reflects our view of an
extremely high
probability of support from its parent. Fitch considers BOCOM
Leasing to be a
core subsidiary of BOCOM due to its strategic importance to
BOCOM and high level
of integration with the group. As the largest subsidiary of
BOCOM by assets and
income, BOCOM Leasing receives operational support in terms of
funding,
management expertise, and customer referrals. A default by
BOCOM Leasing will
not only cause severe reputational damage to BOCOM, but also
disrupt the
operation of the parent.
BOCOM has a history of providing financial support to BOCOM
Leasing. After
injecting capital totalling CNY6bn over three rounds, BOCOM
plans to make a
further equity investment of CNY1bn in 2015. BOCOM Leasing's
articles of
association were amended in March 2015, in line with regulatory
requirements
from the China Banking Regulatory Commission, to add a clause
stating that BOCOM
would provide liquidity and capital support to the subsidiary
should the need
arise.
BOCOM's Long-Term IDR of 'A' is driven by support from the
Chinese sovereign
(A+/Stable). Given BOCOM Leasing's role within BOCOM and its
small size relative
to the group, we expect sovereign support to be passed down to
BOCOM Leasing
through BOCOM, if needed. Despite rapid growth in recent years,
BOCOM Leasing
still accounted for less than 2% of BOCOM's CNY6.2trn assets as
of end-3Q14.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any signs of a decrease in the probability of support for BOCOM
Leasing from its
parent may lead to a downgrade of the company's ratings.
Examples of such signs
include, but are not limited to, a material reduction in the
ownership stake
held by BOCOM or an adverse shift in the long-term outlook for
the leasing
company's strategic importance to its parent.
Any change in BOCOM's IDRs, which reflect the perceived
willingness or ability
of China's government to support the bank in a full and timely
manner, would be
likely to affect BOCOM Leasing's ratings in the same magnitude.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Secondary Analyst
Benjamin Lin
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3189
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions
Rating Criteria"
dated 20 March 2015 are available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
