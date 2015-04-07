(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Thailand's Foreign Banks: Peer Review here BANGKOK, April 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects foreign banks to continue to expand their presence in Thailand's commercial banking sector, with the bulk of the contribution coming from banks in the Asia-Pacific region. The market position of foreign banks in Thailand has already grown sharply in recent years, in large part due to the acquisition of Thailand's fifth-largest commercial bank, Bank of Ayudhya, by the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. (BTMU; A/Stable) in December 2013. Foreign banks accounted for 22.2% of total lending in the sector as of end-2014, up from 12.5% in 2009. Foreign banks' participation in Thailand has shifted towards Asian banks, and away from European and US banks. This trend is likely to continue, in line with the greater regionalisation of trade and investment flows. More liberalisation initiatives planned by the Bank of Thailand (the central bank) appear to be focused on links within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which would offer more opportunities for regional banks to operate in the country. The six foreign banks rated by Fitch in Thailand have ratings that are driven by institutional support. We see a high probability that their parent institutions would give them extraordinary support, if needed. Fitch classifies all six banks as being strategically important subsidiaries to their parents due to majority ownership, management and operational integration, and a track record of providing support. All the rated entities have Thai National Ratings in the 'AA(tha)' to 'AAA(tha)' range. The ratings show the positive long-term credit trend in the banking sector since the 1997 crisis, as many smaller Thai banks have moved to being subsidiaries of strong international or regional banking groups from being family-controlled entities. The accompanying special report "Thailand's Foreign Banks: Peer Review - Asia Banks Gain on European, US Counterparts in Thai Expansion Bid" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link in this media release. Contact: Parson Singha Senior Director +662 108 0151 Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited Park Ventures, Level 17 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini Patumwan, Bangkok 10330 Patchara Sarayudh Director +662 108 0152 Jindarat Laotaveerungsawat Associate Director +662 108 0153 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National ratings in Thailand. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.