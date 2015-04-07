(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Thailand's Foreign Banks: Peer
Review
here
BANGKOK, April 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects foreign banks to
continue to
expand their presence in Thailand's commercial banking sector,
with the bulk of
the contribution coming from banks in the Asia-Pacific region.
The market position of foreign banks in Thailand has already
grown sharply in
recent years, in large part due to the acquisition of Thailand's
fifth-largest
commercial bank, Bank of Ayudhya, by the Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd.
(BTMU; A/Stable) in December 2013. Foreign banks accounted for
22.2% of total
lending in the sector as of end-2014, up from 12.5% in 2009.
Foreign banks' participation in Thailand has shifted towards
Asian banks, and
away from European and US banks. This trend is likely to
continue, in line with
the greater regionalisation of trade and investment flows. More
liberalisation
initiatives planned by the Bank of Thailand (the central bank)
appear to be
focused on links within the Association of Southeast Asian
Nations, which would
offer more opportunities for regional banks to operate in the
country.
The six foreign banks rated by Fitch in Thailand have ratings
that are driven by
institutional support. We see a high probability that their
parent institutions
would give them extraordinary support, if needed. Fitch
classifies all six banks
as being strategically important subsidiaries to their parents
due to majority
ownership, management and operational integration, and a track
record of
providing support.
All the rated entities have Thai National Ratings in the
'AA(tha)' to 'AAA(tha)'
range. The ratings show the positive long-term credit trend in
the banking
sector since the 1997 crisis, as many smaller Thai banks have
moved to being
subsidiaries of strong international or regional banking groups
from being
family-controlled entities.
The accompanying special report "Thailand's Foreign Banks: Peer
Review - Asia
Banks Gain on European, US Counterparts in Thai Expansion Bid"
is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link in this media
release.
Contact:
Parson Singha
Senior Director
+662 108 0151
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Patchara Sarayudh
Director
+662 108 0152
Jindarat Laotaveerungsawat
Associate Director
+662 108 0153
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
