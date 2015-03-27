(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kimco
Realty Corporation's
(NYSE: KIM; Kimco or the company) Issuer Default rating (IDR) at
'BBB+' and
maintained the Stable Outlook. See the full list of ratings at
the end of this
release.
Fitch also assigns a 'BBB+' rating to the $350 million of 4.25%
senior unsecured
notes due 2045 issued in March 2015.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Kimco's large, diversified portfolio, its
consistent and
conservative headline credit metrics over the past five years
and its
demonstrated strong access to capital. The largest constraint on
the rating is
leverage, which Fitch expects will be high as a result of the
Kimstone
transaction. However, the Stable Outlook recognizes that the
issuer's long-term
target capitalization is unchanged despite the protracted amount
of time that
may be required for KIM to reduce leverage back to the mid-5x
range.
KIMSTONE TRANSACTION INITIALLY STRESSES LEVERAGE & LIQUIDITY
In February 2015, Kimco acquired Blackstone's 67% interest in an
unconsolidated
joint venture (Kimstone) for $925 million including assumed
debt. Fitch
estimates the transaction was effected at a 5.5%-6% cap rate
with a gross value
of $1.4 billion. The transaction causes leverage to increase by
approximately a
full turn to 6.3x pro forma at Dec. 31, 2014, which is at the
high end of the
5x-6.5x range considered appropriate for Kimco's 'BBB+' rating
and compares to
5.4x for both 2014 and 2013.
Fitch projects leverage could sustain above 6x through 2017
though the issuer
has stated plans to reduce leverage before then. Fitch defines
leverage as debt
minus readily available cash to recurring operating EBITDA
including Fitch's
assumption for recurring cash distributions from joint venture
operations.
Kimco's liquidity is adequate at 1x for the period Jan. 1,
2015-Dec. 31, 2016
pro forma for the recent unsecured bond issuance, although below
the sector
median. Liquidity was initially stressed by the Kimstone
transaction. Fitch
calculates liquidity coverage as sources (unrestricted cash,
availability under
the unsecured revolving credit facility, completed unsecured
debt financings
subsequent to Dec. 31, 2014 and retained cash flow from
operations after
dividends) divided by uses (debt maturities, development
expenditures, recurring
maintenance capital expenditures and the cash payment for
Kimstone). Liquidity
coverage should improve further should Kimco issue equity and
sell assets. In
general, Fitch views Kimco as having above-average access to
capital
through-the-cycle, which is a key qualitative factor supporting
the ratings.
Fixed charge coverage (FCC) is projected to remain strong at
2.8x through 2017,
consistent with recent periods. Fitch defines FCC as recurring
operating EBITDA
including Fitch's estimate of recurring cash distributions from
joint venture
operations less straight-line rent and recurring maintenance
capital
expenditures to interest and preferred stock dividends.
DURABLE OPERATING CASHFLOWS FROM ENVIRONMENT & DIVERSIFICATION
The scale, diversification and lease staggering of Kimco's
portfolio provide for
generally durable cash flows from operations. Approximately
10.6% of leases
mature on average over the next three years and only 3.8% on
average assuming
tenant extension options are exercised before considering
month-to-month leases.
Moreover, limited new supply for shopping centers and a
generally accommodative
economic backdrop have supported positive growth as measured by
same-store net
operating income (SSNOI) and same-store occupancy. Fitch has
assumed SSNOI will
grow 3.5% in both 2015 and 2016 as compared to 3.3% in 2014 and
3.8% in 2013 for
the U.S. same-space portfolio. Leasing spreads in the U.S.
same-space portfolio
accelerated in 2014 to a blended 8.8% as compared to 7.7% in
2013. Partially
offsetting these improvements were increases in tenant
improvement costs.
Reported costs in 2014 reflect certain redevelopment expenses
without which they
would have been $29.12/sf as compared to $26.69/sf in 2013.
ADEQUATE CONTINGENT LIQUIDITY
Kimco maintains adequate contingent liquidity in the form of
unencumbered assets
which covered unsecured debt net of readily available cash by
2.5x at a stressed
8% cap rate. Kimco's UA/UD ratio has steadily increased over the
past few years
as non-income producing/non-real estate assets were replaced
primarily with
income producing unencumbered assets, and as unencumbered assets
in joint
ventures were consolidated. In addition to unencumbered assets,
Fitch estimates
Kimco can retain approximately $115 million to $150 million per
year of cashflow
from operations based on its dividend payout ratio (77% of
adjusted funds from
operations ). Kimco's payout ratio is consistent with the
median in
Fitch's rated universe.
INCREASING DEVELOPMENT EXPOSURE
Kimco's development pipeline has increased after being curtailed
significantly
in past years and initially focused on redevelopment and
expansion projects in
2012 and 2013. At Dec. 31, 2014, development costs remaining
(including
redevelopment) comprised 3.3% of gross assets and were 64%
development versus
redevelopment. Of the five projects, one is 100% leased, one is
76% leased and
the remaining three are 0% pre-leased. Further, Kimco acquired
the land parcels
for four of the aforementioned future developments in fourth
quarter 2014 for
$114 million.
STABLE OUTLOOK
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the
issuer's long-term
capitalization target is unchanged and that it will restore
leverage back to the
mid-5x range. The Outlook also reflects the accommodative
operating environment
for the sector being offset in part by increasing development
exposure.
PREFERRED STOCK NOTCHING
The two-notch differential between Kimco's IDR and its preferred
stock rating is
consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with an
IDR of 'BBB+'.
Based on Fitch's criteria report, 'Treatment and Notching of
Hybrids in
Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis,' dated Nov. 25,
2014, the
company's preferred stock is deeply subordinated and has loss
absorption
elements that would likely result in poor recoveries in the
event of a corporate
default.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--SSNOI growth of 3.5% in 2015 and 2016 and 1.7% in 2017;
--General and administrative expenses growth to approximate
12%-13% of recurring
operating EBITDA;
--Recurring maintenance capital expenditures grow to approximate
11%-12% of
recurring operating EBITDA;
--Development expenditures of approximately $260 million and
redevelopment
expenditures of $225 million through 2017;
--The disposition of $750 million of assets at a 7% yield in
2015. Fitch has not
explicitly assumed any net transactional activity in 2016 or
2017, noting that
volume over the past three years has generally balanced
acquisitions and
dispositions;
--Equity issuance of $500 million in 2015 and dividends per
share of $0.97,
$1.01 and $1.05 in 2015, 2016 and 2017, respectively;
--Unsecured debt issuances of $300 million in the second half of
2015 and $600
million in 2016 and 2017 to repay secured and unsecured
maturities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch does not envision positive momentum on Kimco's ratings
and/or Outlook;
however, the following factors may have a positive impact:
--Fitch's expectation of FCC sustaining above 2.5x (coverage was
2.7x for 2014
pro forma for Kimstone);
--Fitch's expectation of net debt-to-recurring operating EBITDA
sustaining below
5x (leverage was 6.3x at Dec. 31, 2014 pro forma).
The following factors may have a negative impact on Kimco's
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of FCC sustaining below 2x;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 6.5x.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Kimco Realty Corporation:
--IDR at 'BBB+';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured term loan at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+';
--Preferred stock at 'BBB-'.
Kimco North Trust III:
--Senior unsecured guaranteed notes at 'BBB+'.
In addition, Fitch has withdrawn the ratings on the senior
guaranteed term loan
issued by KRC Lending S.A. de C.V. SOFOM ENR as the debt
instrument was repaid.
