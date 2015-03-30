(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Virgin Money
plc's (VM)
GBP3bn global medium term note programme a 'BBB+' rating. The
rating applies
only to issuance of senior unsecured notes by VM and not for
issuance by its
parent, Virgin Money Holdings (UK) plc. The rating is a senior
programme rating
and does not imply that the rating will be assigned to all notes
issued under
the programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The senior programme rating is in line with VM's 'BBB+' Issuer
Default Rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As the MTN programme is rated in line with VM's IDR, the rating
is primarily
sensitive to changes to the IDR.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Vanessa Flores
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1515
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Bank Rating Criteria' (20 March
2015) are available
at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
