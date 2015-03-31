(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, March 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the
Mexican Insurance
Dashboard for year-end 2014. The report highlights the key
events affecting the
industry as of year-end 2014.
The report discusses the subtle growth in industry performance,
which has been
impacted by aggressive competition and market uncertainty. In
addition, the
report explores the sector's net results which were affected by
an increase in
the loss ratio (a product of hurricane Odile claims). Also
provided are an
outlook for 2015 and an overview of the implementation of new
regulatory
framework.
The 'Mexican Insurance Dashboard 4Q14' is available on Fitch's website
website at
'www.fitchratings.com' and 'www.fitchratings.com.co' or by
clicking on the link.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Mexican Insurance
Dashboard Year-End
2014
here
