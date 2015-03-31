(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, March 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the Mexican Insurance Dashboard for year-end 2014. The report highlights the key events affecting the industry as of year-end 2014. The report discusses the subtle growth in industry performance, which has been impacted by aggressive competition and market uncertainty. In addition, the report explores the sector's net results which were affected by an increase in the loss ratio (a product of hurricane Odile claims). Also provided are an outlook for 2015 and an overview of the implementation of new regulatory framework. The 'Mexican Insurance Dashboard 4Q14' is available on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com' and 'www.fitchratings.com.co' or by clicking on the link. Contact: Milena Carrizosa Director +571 307-5180 ext 1090 milena.carrizosa@fitchratings.com Fitch Ratings Colombia Calle 69 A # 9 -85 Bogota, Colombia Eugenia Martinez Associate Director +52 (81) 83-99-9155 eugenia.martinez@fitchratings.com Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or 'www.fitchratings.com.co'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Mexican Insurance Dashboard Year-End 2014 here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.