LONDON, March 30 (Fitch) The outcome of the Israeli general
election in March
should enhance the country's capacity for structural fiscal
reform, Fitch
Ratings says. If successfully implemented, such reforms could
make it easier to
achieve sustainable deficit reduction that would bring the
debt-to-GDP ratio
closer to the 'A'-category median.
This month's legislative elections saw Benjamin Netanyahu's
Likud party secure
30 of the 120 Knesset seats. On Wednesday, Netanyahu was
mandated to form a
government, starting formal negotiations with other party
leaders that could
last between four and six weeks (informal talks were already
underway).
The election delivered a more decisive outcome than opinion
polls had predicted.
This suggests that Netanyahu will not have to rely on support
from an
ideologically diverse range of parties and can build a more
cohesive and
longer-lasting coalition than had been expected.
Israel's domestic politics can be turbulent, with a fragmented
legislature and
fluid parties leading to sometimes unstable coalition
governments; the previous
government served only half of its term. Avoiding such an
outcome would mean the
new government is better placed to enact substantive fiscal
reforms, such as
removing tax exemptions, reducing spending rigidities, for
example on military
expenditure, and potentially reforming fiscal rules and
introducing a
medium-term fiscal framework.
Israel's fiscal position improved last year, despite the setback
to
consolidation in 3Q14 because of military operations against
Hamas in Gaza.
Preliminary official estimates put the central government's 2014
deficit at 2.8%
of GDP, the lowest since 2008 and in line with the original
budget projections.
The costs of the Gaza operations were partly offset by
subsequent cuts and by
capital expenditure under-execution and revenues were boosted by
the bounce-back
in economic activity and by one-off items.
Monthly government spending in 2015 is limited to one-twelfth of
the level
budgeted for the previous year until a new budget is agreed. We
think growth
will strengthen to 3.2% this year, helped by the Bank of Israel
supporting the
competitiveness of the shekel. A combination of a contained
deficit and stronger
growth should allow a modest decline in debt/GDP this year.
Nevertheless, debt/GDP, at around 67%, is a key rating weakness
and well above
the 'A' category median of 48.8%. Fitch believes it will take
some time for this
gap to narrow.
Continued progress in reducing the debt/GDP ratio toward the
peer median,
accompanied by a sustainable reduction of the fiscal deficit,
would be positive
for the ratings.
