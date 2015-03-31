(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/BOGOTA, March 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a
new Colombian
Insurance Dashboard. The report highlights the key events
affecting the industry
at the closing of 2014.
The Colombian Insurance Dashboard discusses the industry's
expected growth rate,
which is likely to be resilient despite a less favourable
economic environment.
The report examines the more competitive situations of specific
business lines
as a result of regulatory changes. Fitch also points out the
increasing
sensitivity of local financial markets coming from greater
foreign portfolio
investments, which may negatively affect overall profitability.
The 'Colombian Insurance Dashboard Year-End 2014 Results' is
available on
Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com' and
'www.fitcratings.com.co' or by
clicking on the link.
Contact:
Milena Carrizosa
Director
+57 1 326-9999
milena.carrizosa@fitchratings.com
Fitch, Colombia
Calle 69 # 9-85
Bogota, Colombia
Johann Goebel
Associate Director
+57 1 326-9999
johann.goebel@fitchratings.com
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Colombian Insurance
Dashboard
(Year-End 2014)
here
