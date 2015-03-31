(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 31 (Fitch) High ratings on CMBS backed by Irish
multi-family
housing (MFH) assets will be difficult to achieve given the lack
of investment
track record and the limited historical data on the sector. In
Fitch's view,
bonds rated above 'Asf' need to survive stresses significantly
above those
experienced in the recent residential downturn.
Advance rates will be further constrained because recent rental
growth is not
sustainable unless the country's economic fortunes improve
beyond our
assumptions.
Demand for rented accommodation has surged in Dublin, where
rents are already
nearing their 2007 peak. Early investors into Ireland's recovery
profited as
yields fell 3% since 2012. But housing supply looks set to
increase and the
economic recovery to slow. Underlying deflation means nominal
rents may fall
over time.
MFH is not an established asset class in Ireland, which is
traditionally a
nation of homeowners with rented accommodation provided socially
or by
small-scale, domestic private investors. That may be changing
as tighter
mortgage finance narrows the route to owner occupation.
International investors
may look to invest in MFH as a bet on a structural change in the
Irish housing
market.
However, availability of long term data to support investment is
limited, with
little coverage of rental yields. The dataset available comes
from multiple
sources (eg the Private Residential Tenancies Board, daft.ie and
the Central
Statistics Office) with different reporting conventions as to
property type and
location.
For the recent downturn, Fitch estimated MFH yield performance
by collating the
various time series. Our findings indicate that at the market
peak in 2007,
Dublin residential properties yielded between 2% and 5%. As
prices fell through
to 2012, yields climbed to between 5% and 11%, with the highest
yields in some
outlying suburbs. The results show that not even Dublin MFH is a
homogenous
sector, with significant variation in volatility by post code.
Over the same time period, rents fell on average by 25%. Dublin
has recovered
strongly and Fitch expects rents in the commuter belt to
continue to catch up as
some suburban residents seek more affordable housing. But
looking further ahead,
Fitch expects Dublin housing to become more affordable in real
terms, with
downside risk to nominal rents given the likelihood of
additional supply and the
lack of inflation. In Dublin, yields actually widened in 4Q14 on
expectations of
new supply.
The movement in yields and rents associated with the last
downturn would provide
benchmarks for a 'Asf' rating analysis by Fitch. The outcomes of
more severe
rating stresses can be judged with less certainty on account of
the limited
track record of Irish MFH and related data.
Lessons can be learned from observing developments in the German
MFH sector.
Starting in 2006, several global opportunity funds acquired
large housing
portfolios as a bet on accelerating economic growth alongside a
structural
shift, in that instance towards owner-occupation. This shift did
not
materialise. What moderated the impact was the depth of domestic
markets able to
reabsorb these assets. Germany has a track record of
institutional investment in
MFH financed largely by domestic banks. There is not a
comparable institutional
investor base in Ireland.
Like Germany in 2006, the Irish economy is recovering and its
housing market
undergoing a change. Macroeconomic recovery is our base case,
but the pace will
slow (we forecast 2.9% real GDP growth this year and 2.4% next,
down from 4.7%
in 2014). Without growth in rents, with interest rates so low
real estate value
appreciation hinges on the global 'hunt for yield' intensifying.
If this fails
to play out, the thin local investor base and limited debt
finance will
exacerbate volatility in Irish MFH property values. The fact
that local
residential investors suffered losses in the last downturn may
also limit the
future exits for new or recent investors.
