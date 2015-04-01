(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank Leumi
Le Israel B.M.'s
(Leumi) and Bank Hapoalim B.M.'s (Hapoalim) Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'A-' with Stable Outlooks. Both banks' Viability
Ratings (VRs) have
been affirmed at 'bbb+'. A full list of rating actions is
provided at the end of
the rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS AND SUPPORT
RATINGS
The two banks' Long- and Short-term IDRs are support-driven.
Their IDRs, Support
Ratings (SRs) and Support Rating Floors (SRFs) reflect Fitch's
expectation of an
extremely high probability of support for the banks, if needed,
from the State
of Israel (A/Stable).
Fitch's expectation of support from the authorities is
underpinned by Israel's
strong ability to provide support to its banks, as reflected in
its ratings,
combined with Fitch's belief that there would be a strong
willingness to do so.
This view is reinforced by the banks' large domestic franchises
(accounting for
a combined 60% of the banking sector assets and liabilities) and
their
importance to the Israeli economy.
RATING SENSITIVITIES-IDRs, SRs AND SRFs
The IDRs, SRs and SRFs are potentially sensitive to a change in
Fitch's
assumptions around the Israeli authorities' propensity or
ability to provide
timely support to the banking sector. While the introduction of
a resolution law
is in discussion, Fitch does not expect this law to become
functional in the
short-term. The country does not operate a deposit guarantee
system and the
practical implementation of resolution tools, such as bail-in of
senior
creditors, remains unlikely in Fitch's view.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs
Leumi's and Hapoalim's VRs factor in the significant, although
declining,
concentrations of their loan portfolios in terms of sector
and/or single-name
exposures, and moderate capital levels. The ratings also
consider their large
deposit bases, healthy asset quality, and reasonable
profitability.
Credit concentrations by economic sector, and in some instances
by obligor,
remain in both banks, and are reflected in Fitch's assessment of
the banks' risk
appetite, which is a factor of high importance when analysing
the banks'
respective VRs. The banking sector has reduced large exposures,
supported by
prudential regulations, although Fitch believes that
concentration levels are
likely to remain a feature of Israel's fairly small economy.
Given ample deposit
funding, and generally limited possibilities to grow in core
areas where the
banks already have leading franchises, they have at times
expanded in some
higher-risk -and margin segments; this is also factored into
Fitch's assessment
of risk appetite.
Leumi's and Hapoalim's capitalisation are moderate.
Risk-weighted ratios are
fairly low, although mainly driven by high risk weights under
the standardised
approach. Leverage, as measured on a non-risk weighted basis,
compares well
internationally for both banks. From January 2015, Israeli banks
need to meet a
minimum Basel III Tier 1 ratio of 9%, increasing to 10% from
January 2017 for
the two largest banks (applicable to banks with over 20% of
banking sector
assets). Fitch expects both banks will comfortably meet these
regulatory
requirements.
Leumi's and Hapoalim's strong liquidity and mainly
deposit-funded lending
support the ratings. Both banks' liquidity buffers consist of
cash and high
quality sovereign bonds. Funding is reliant on fairly stable
customer deposits,
which entirely cover lending needs as reflected in
loan-to-deposit ratios being
consistently below 100% at both banks. Wholesale funding remains
limited.
Asset quality continued to perform well in 2014, with low levels
of impaired
loans and increasing coverage ratios. Low interest rates and a
fairly benign
operating environment support asset quality. Fitch expects
commercial real
estate lending to be stable in 2015, although risks arising from
the large
individual exposures remain, in Fitch's view.
Profitability is sound and has remained stable despite low
interest rates,
although cost efficiency is weak compared with similarly rated
international
peers. Fitch believes that profitability will be supported by
low loan
impairment charges and additional cost cutting in 2015,
offsetting the low
interest rates and limited growth in corporate lending.
RATING SENSITIVITIES-VRs
The VRs take into account both banks' improving capitalisation
through internal
capital generation and a progressive reduction of credit
concentrations. A
downgrade of the VRs would most likely be driven by increased
risk appetite,
either abroad or for higher-risk sectors in Israel, or large
losses affecting
capitalisation. Given the already high ratings in the context of
their operating
environment, an upgrade of the VRs is currently unlikely.
The rating actions are as follows:
Leumi
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-'
Hapoalim
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jens Hallen
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1326
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Vanessa Flores
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1515
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
